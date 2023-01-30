Rookie officer, 21, suspended over affair with senior cop following separate probe into her links with jailed drugs boss

30 January 2023, 06:07 | Updated: 30 January 2023, 08:45

The officer was probed over her affair with a senior officer after suspected links to a jailed drugs kingpin emerged
The officer was probed over her affair with a senior officer after suspected links to a jailed drugs kingpin emerged. Picture: LBC / West Yorkshire Police / Facebook

By Danielle DeWolfe

A West Yorkshire rookie officer's alleged affair with a senior married police chief is reported to have only come to light following a probe into her links with a notorious drugs boss.

PC Caitlin Howarth, aged 21 at the time of the alleged affair, was suspended in November 2021 following accusations relating to her commanding officer Chief Superintendent Daniel Greenwood, then 38.

Superintendent Greenwood, a married senior officer, was also suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

PC Howarth was serving as a probationary officer at the time - a formality for all new officers, who are required to serve as probationary officers for a period of two years upon joining the force.

According to The Sun, the pair's affair is now said to have surfaced following an initial anti-corruption probe.

West Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Directorate continue to investigate the claims.
West Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Directorate continue to investigate the claims. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

The pair's alleged relationship is reported to have become the talk of the force after Chief Sup. Greenwoods' replacement was required to send an email to all staff outlining the circumstances surrounding his suspension.

The affair only came to light following widespread rumours and a subsequent investigation by anti-corruption officers over links to a drug kingpin.

The drug boss is currently behind bars for the supply of Class A drug heroin.

The suspended officer regularly posts to her 10,000 instagram follows - an account which has now been made private and has no mention of her job as a police officer.

The Chief Superintendent, from Bingley, West Yorkshire, had been a serving officer for 20 years up until his suspension.

Chief Constable John Robins will now make his decision on whether or not formal action should be taken against both suspended officers.

A police spokeswoman said: “There is an ongoing investigation and for that reason we are not prepared to comment.”

“West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate are investigating alleged misconduct of officers in Bradford District.

“Two officers have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of that investigation.”

