Boy, 16, charged with murder after 15-year-old Holly Newton stabbed to death in Northumberland

Holly Newton was killed on Friday. Picture: GoFundMe

By Will Taylor

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after 15-year-old Holly Newton was stabbed to death in Northumberland.

Police were called to the Priestpopple area of Hexham on Friday afternoon when paramedics alerted them to a report of an injured teenage boy and girl.

They had both suffered "serious injuries" consistent with being stabbed, Northumbria Police said.

They were both taken to hospital, where the girl, named as Holly Newton, died later in the day.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police confirmed on Sunday that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with her murder.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up by a Carrieanne Matthews from Haltwhistle, where Holly was from, said: "As many of you are aware sadly Holly lost her life yesterday to knife crime we are (trying) 2 raise as much funds as possible to help to take the stress away from the family at this sad time holly was a beautiful 15 year old that loved dancing and will be sadly missed."

#UPDATE A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old girl tragically died following a suspected assault in #Hexham.



Shortly after 5.10pm on Friday police were alerted by ambulance service to a report of a teenage boy & girl injured in the Priestpopple area



1/5 pic.twitter.com/XDXCQZm8sL — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) January 28, 2023

The fundraiser has already passed its £3,000 target.

"Sending all our love... sleep tight holly.., I will miss my beautiful friend. Love from Ellie and family," one user wrote.

"Sending all my love to Chris & Amy and all of holly's family at this horrendous time. Fly high sweetheart," wrote another.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police, said Holly "still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family devastated beyond words".

"Their grief simply cannot be put into words, and our thoughts are with both families involved and their loved ones as we continue to support them in every way we can.

"The investigation is ongoing, and I'd like to show my appreciation to the people of Hexham - and beyond - who have greatly assisted with our enquiries and shown their support.

"While our enquiries continue, we do believe all those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public."

Northumbria Police said: "We believe those involved are known to each other & would ask people not to speculate. Any info call 101 NP-20230127-0795."

Derek Kennedy, mayor of Hexham, said on Saturday: "It's an absolute tragedy, the town is in complete shock, to lose one of our children who attends a local high school is just horrendous.

"Parents are really anxious for the health of their children because they're all a part of this community, the schools are all really anxious that their children are really feeling the pain and suffering and shock of such an awful incident.

"In the Hexham community we have a very low crime rate, generally, it's a community that looks after one another, we were awarded the happiest place to live in Great Britain last year.

"It's a very warm and loving community so for a tragedy such as this to happen, we always find it much more difficult and it's knocked everyone for six.

"To happen to such a young person and the alleged perpetrator to be a young person, in the high street at 5pm, is just shocking, everyone is just shocked and struggling to come to terms with it, it will ruin so many lives."