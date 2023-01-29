Gove: Government rules were exploited leading to the Grenfell fire - I am sorry

29 January 2023, 13:44

Mr Gove admitted Government rules were exploited
Mr Gove admitted Government rules were exploited. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Michael Gove has admitted the Government must shoulder responsibility for the "faulty and ambiguous" guidance he says was exploited and led to the Grenfell tower fire.

The blaze killed 72 people and led to a review of cladding on buildings and concern about whether regulations were tight enough to avoid a similar disaster from happening.

An inquiry into the disaster is yet to report back.

But levelling up secretary Michael Gove said: "There was a system of regulation that was faulty. The government did not think hard enough, or police effectively enough, the whole system of building safety. Undoubtedly."

He told The Sunday Times: "I believe that [the guidance] was so faulty and ambiguous that it allowed unscrupulous people to exploit a broken system in a way that led to tragedy."

Developers are going to be given a deadline of six weeks to sign a Government contract to fix any towers that are still deemed unsafe or face being banned from building new homes.

Read more: Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

Mr Gove is clamping down on dangerous cladding
Mr Gove is clamping down on dangerous cladding. Picture: Alamy

They would not be able to get planning permission for new developments or gain approval for building control if they get blacklisted.

Businesses involved in Grenfell were accused of not taking enough responsibility and instead focusing on preparing themselves for future legal battles during the inquiry.

Mr Gove later told Sky News he "absolutely would" apologise to families of the Grenfell victims.

Read more: Boy, 16, charged with murder after 15-year-old Holly Newton stabbed to death in Northumberland

"I remember visiting the site just a couple of days after the fire and thinking that it was horrific that this had happened," he said.

"The more that I discovered about the circumstances the more horrified I was. There were people in that building who had warned beforehand that they were in potential danger. The warnings were not heeded.

"I'm the first, I hope, to acknowledge that we haven't done right by the bereaved and the residents and survivors from Grenfell and that is one very, very important mission.

"But it's also the case that there been people who have been effectively imprisoned in their own flats for too long."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dame Esther received a DBE in 2015

Dame Esther Rantzen 'staying optimistic' after being diagnosed with lung cancer

Gregory Allen Howard

Remember The Titans screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard dies aged 70

A woman holds a photo of far-right activist Rasmus Paludan during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul

Turkey issues Europe travel warning after protests

Tyre Nichols

Memphis police disband unit that beat black driver Tyre Nichols to death

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder

Boy, 16, charged with murder as tributes pour in for 15-year-old Holly Newton stabbed to death in Northumberland

Rishi Sunak is planning "hospitals at home"

FaceTime will see you now: Govt plans video call check ups to create 'hospitals at home' in bid to solve NHS crisis

Nadhim Zahawi apologised only to his family over his sacking

Zahawi responds to sacking by praising himself and apologises only to his family

Mourners at the funeral of an Israeli couple killed in a gun attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

Rescue workers at the scene

40 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in Pakistan

Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi

Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

Tunisians protest again President Kais Saied

Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy

Charles is said to be keen on bringing Harry to his coronation in May

Charles 'wants Harry at his coronation despite bombshell memoir and William fears - and weighs up his own interview'

The new Czech President

Retired army general Petr Pavel wins election to become Czech president

Tom Verlaine

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies aged 73

An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem

Israel to ‘strengthen’ settlements after shooting attacks

Firefighters are set to strike next month after a vote on Monday

Cleaners 'will respond to 999 calls' during firefighters strike, bosses say

Latest News

See more Latest News

The general said he predicted war with Taiwan in two years' time

US and China 'will go to war in 2025', American general warns as Taiwan tensions continue

Donald Trump

Trump says he’s ‘more committed than ever’ as he begins 2024 White House run

Israeli police

Two Israelis injured after teenager opens fire in east Jerusalem

The UN report slammed the UK's justice system

Black British people 'living in fear' due to structural and systemic racism, UN report states
The back of the picture reportedly proves it has not been doctored

New 'proof' Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre is real despite Ghislaine Maxwell claims
Israel Palestinians

Israeli paramedics say two wounded in new Jerusalem attack

Protests in Paris

Paris rallies demand release of Europeans imprisoned in Iran

Keegan's remarks were slammed by union leaders

Education secretary tells striking teachers to warn schools ahead of walkouts to avoid 'unnecessary disruption'
Russia Ukraine War-Weapons Help Line

‘Fast track’ talks under way over missiles and aircraft for Ukraine – official

The Welsh first minister's wife died on Saturday, a spokesperson said

Wife of Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford dies suddenly as tributes pour in

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit