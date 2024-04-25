Arrest after man and woman injured in stabbing on busy London street

Emergency services descended on Kilburn High Road at midday. Picture: Kilburn Kodak Express

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was stabbed on busy London high street on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services scrambled to Kilburn High Road at 12:04pm following reports of a stabbing.

The woman, in her 20s, has been taken to hospital and her condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

A man in his 50s also suffered a slash wound to his hand and has been taken to hospital.

The man and woman are known to each other, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a woman was stabbed. Picture: Kilburn Kodak Express

A 21-year old man has been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and GBH.

He has been taken to hospital before being taken into custody, the force added.

Local roads are currently closed as a crime scene is in place. Images from social media show a police is still up.

The force has urged anyone with any information to come forward.

