Arrest after man and woman injured in stabbing on busy London street

25 April 2024, 15:40 | Updated: 25 April 2024, 15:48

A cordon has been put up near the Pub
Emergency services descended on Kilburn High Road at midday. Picture: Kilburn Kodak Express

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s was stabbed on busy London high street on Thursday afternoon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency services scrambled to Kilburn High Road at 12:04pm following reports of a stabbing.

The woman, in her 20s, has been taken to hospital and her condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

A man in his 50s also suffered a slash wound to his hand and has been taken to hospital.

The man and woman are known to each other, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a woman was stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a woman was stabbed. Picture: Kilburn Kodak Express

A 21-year old man has been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and GBH.

He has been taken to hospital before being taken into custody, the force added.

Local roads are currently closed as a crime scene is in place. Images from social media show a police is still up.

The force has urged anyone with any information to come forward.

Read more: Shoplifting in England and Wales hits highest level in over 20 years as thieves brazenly target stores

Emergency services descended on Kilburn High Road at midday
A cordon has been put up near the Old Bell Pub. Picture: Kilburn Kodak Express

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Who killed Jill Dando? The theories behind one of Britain's biggest unsolved cases 25 years after the journalist's murder

Who killed Jill Dando? The theories behind one of Britain's biggest unsolved cases 25 years after her death

Parts of Rebel Wilson's memoir have been blacked out

Rebel Wilson's bombshell memoir published in UK with blacked out text due to Sacha Baron Cohen 'a**hole' allegations

Mint Butterfield is missing in the Tenerd

Billionaire heiress, 16, disappears in San Francisco neighbourhood known for drugs and crime

Haiti Security

Ariel Henry resigns as prime minister of Haiti, paving way for new government

Supreme Court Trump

US Supreme Court arguments begin over Trump’s claim of immunity from prosecution

Sexual Misconduct-Harvey Weinstein

New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction

Maryland Bridge Collapse

First cargo ship passes through new channel after Baltimore bridge collapse

China Space

China launches three-member Shenzhou-18 crew to its space station

Laurence Fox labelled two men "paedophiles" on social media

Laurence Fox ordered to pay £180,000 damages to two people he labelled 'paedophiles' on social media

Harvey Weinstein 2020 rape conviction has been overturned

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction overturned as New York court orders retrial in landmark #MeToo case

A Wine Escape murder mystery event

Furious customers fear they've been 'scammed' as Wine Escape room events postponed in Cornwall

Orpheus Pledger has been arrested

Home and Away star arrested after sparking three-day manhunt - as footage emerges of alleged assault

Trump Hush Money

Trump will be at hush money trial while Supreme Court hears immunity case

Matty Healy responds to questions about him rumoured inspiration behind Taylor Swift's new album

Matty Healy breaks silence over Taylor Swift's 'diss track' on new album The Tortured Poets Department

Post Office 'complaints handler' chief who 'misled' previous judge insists she did 'nothing wrong' in Horizon scandal

Post Office 'complaints handler' chief who 'misled' previous judge insists she did 'nothing wrong' in Horizon scandal

Teachers Liz Hopkin (L) and Fiona Elias (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales

Teachers knifed in Wales attack released from hospital as school remains closed

Latest News

See more Latest News

India Restaurant Fire

Fire ravages restaurant and hotel in eastern India, killing six people

Ryanair is among multiple airlines forced to cancel flights on Thursday

Ryanair cancels hundreds of flights because of air traffic control strikes, with up to 50,000 passengers affected
Turkey Rail Crash Trial

Turkish rail officials jailed over crash that left 25 dead

Israel Palestinians Six Months Photo Gallery

Israeli strikes in Rafah kill at least five as ship comes under attack in Gulf

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore is using pictures of her lockdown hero father to sell family's £2.25m Bedfordshire mansion

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah uses her dad’s name to sell family mansion for £2.25 million after spa torn down
Two of the Household Cavalry horses are 'in serious condition' and there are concerns they may never fully recover

'Seriously injured' horses undergo emergency operations after London rampage - as one recovers in equine hospital
Waitrose is recalling a popular item

Waitrose issues urgent 'do not eat' notice on popular food item that 'may contain blue cloth'
Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked solder in the head during coronation'

Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked soldier in head during coronation'
Police in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after an arrest has been made and three people have been injured at the school

Teenage boy arrested over firearms incident hours after Wales school stabbing left two teachers and pupil injured
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf called an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Thursday morning amid mounting tensions

Power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens in Scotland collapses

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit