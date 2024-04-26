Inside Captain Tom's seven-bed family mansion as daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore puts it on sale for £2.25 million

Hannah Ingram-Moore has put Captain Tom's family home on the market. Picture: Alamy/Fine&Country

By Kit Heren

Captain Tom Moore's "magnificent" family home has been put on the market for £2.25 million, with the listing offering a look inside the property.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and her husband Colin, 66, have put their grade II, seven bedroom property on the market, having built a spa without permission, which they were then forced to demolish.

The 18th century Old Rectory also boasts four bathrooms, four reception rooms and is set within 3.5 acres of land, with a standalone coach house.

The listing for the house and grounds in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, includes a video tour of the property.

An estate agent says during the introduction to the video: "I'm sure you'll recognise this iconic and very famous driveway behind me as it was home to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore who walked 100 laps of his garden raising over £37m for NHS charities."

He goes on to show viewers around the house and its grounds, which include a large pond.

The main house is 6,305 sq ft, while the the coach house is 1,507 sq ft, for a total of 7,812 sq ft.

Anyone who wants to book a viewing can do so via the estate agent - but they will need to show they have the money to buy the property, and sign a confidentiality agreement.

Hannah Ingram-Moore is using her father's name and image to try and hasten the sale of her Bedfordshire mansion. Picture: Alamy

Photos reveal a bust of Captain Tom in the main hallway. A photograph of the fundraising hero being knighted by the Queen is seen displayed on a wall in the separate coach house building within the house's grounds, which is currently being used as a gym and offices.

A statue of Captain Tom on show inside the house's online listing. Picture: Rightmove

The owner's statement says: "A particularly special memory of our time here is of my father walking 100 laps of the garden to raise a record-breaking sum of almost £40 million for NHS charities during the pandemic."

The brochure particulars add: “The property is owned by the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore who spent his final years there raising money for the NHS during the Covid pandemic.”

The spa building (top) and the scene at the house as it was being demolished. Picture: Alamy

The sale of the mansion follows increasing anger from neighbours about the sullying of the family name. During the coronavirus pandemic, Tom inspired the nation by raising £39 million with a sponsored walk in the garden of the property.

However, the Ingram-Moores experienced an embarrassing charity probe regarding payments which were made to the couple from the Captain Tom charity they ran with donation money.

Captain Tom's Daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Getty

Speaking last year in an interview, Mrs Ingram-Moore tearfully admitted that the family kept £800,000 in book profits from the ex-soldier, who died in 2021 at the age of 100.

She said: "We have to accept that we made a decision, and it was probably the wrong one."

Demolition work at the £2.25m mansion. Picture: Alamy

The family property even features a moat filled with koi carp fish. However, following their public embarrassment, the family is insisting that visitors provide ID, proof of wealth and sign NDAs before seeing the property.

The owner description also reads: “It was the opportunity for multigenerational living that first drew us to this property. We were living in Surrey, my elderly father was in Kent, and we were setting up our own business needing access to London, so we drew a circle on the map to determine how far we were willing to move."

Mural Of Captain Sir Tom Moore Appears On Sunderland Wall. Picture: Getty

"Initially, we were looking for a house for us and our young family, and another nearby for my father, but when we found The Rectory with its own Coach House in the grounds, we increasingly liked the idea of all living together."

"As the Coach House was in use as a B&B, my father ended up living with us in the main house, which with its 7 bedrooms including two master suites is more than big enough! In the years since, it has been wonderful to see young and old thrive in a family home where everyone has their own space.”

The family were granted permission to build a small charity office in the grounds of the grade II-listed mansion, however they constructed a block double the size which housed a spa, pool and sun terrace.

They demolished it this year after the scandal was revealed by The Sun.