Inside Captain Tom's seven-bed family mansion as daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore puts it on sale for £2.25 million

26 April 2024, 06:04

Hannah Ingram-Moore has put Captain Tom's family home on the market
Hannah Ingram-Moore has put Captain Tom's family home on the market. Picture: Alamy/Fine&Country

By Kit Heren

Captain Tom Moore's "magnificent" family home has been put on the market for £2.25 million, with the listing offering a look inside the property.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and her husband Colin, 66, have put their grade II, seven bedroom property on the market, having built a spa without permission, which they were then forced to demolish.

The 18th century Old Rectory also boasts four bathrooms, four reception rooms and is set within 3.5 acres of land, with a standalone coach house.

The listing for the house and grounds in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, includes a video tour of the property.

Read more: Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah uses her dad’s name to sell family mansion for £2.25 million after spa torn down

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter has turned our village into a laughing stock, say neighbours in the picturesque countryside

The Green, Marston Moretaine | Fine & Country Bedford | Haydn Van Weenen

An estate agent says during the introduction to the video: "I'm sure you'll recognise this iconic and very famous driveway behind me as it was home to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore who walked 100 laps of his garden raising over £37m for NHS charities."

He goes on to show viewers around the house and its grounds, which include a large pond.

The main house is 6,305 sq ft, while the the coach house is 1,507 sq ft, for a total of 7,812 sq ft.

Anyone who wants to book a viewing can do so via the estate agent - but they will need to show they have the money to buy the property, and sign a confidentiality agreement.

Hannah Ingram-Moore is using her father's name and image to try and hasten the sale of her Bedfordshire mansion
Hannah Ingram-Moore is using her father's name and image to try and hasten the sale of her Bedfordshire mansion. Picture: Alamy

Photos reveal a bust of Captain Tom in the main hallway. A photograph of the fundraising hero being knighted by the Queen is seen displayed on a wall in the separate coach house building within the house's grounds, which is currently being used as a gym and offices.

A statue of Captain Tom on show inside the house's online listing
A statue of Captain Tom on show inside the house's online listing. Picture: Rightmove

The owner's statement says: "A particularly special memory of our time here is of my father walking 100 laps of the garden to raise a record-breaking sum of almost £40 million for NHS charities during the pandemic."

The brochure particulars add: “The property is owned by the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore who spent his final years there raising money for the NHS during the Covid pandemic.”

The spa building (top) and the scene at the house as it was being demolished
The spa building (top) and the scene at the house as it was being demolished. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage

Read more: Shoplifting in England and Wales hits highest level in over 20 years as thieves brazenly target stores

The sale of the mansion follows increasing anger from neighbours about the sullying of the family name. During the coronavirus pandemic, Tom inspired the nation by raising £39 million with a sponsored walk in the garden of the property.

However, the Ingram-Moores experienced an embarrassing charity probe regarding payments which were made to the couple from the Captain Tom charity they ran with donation money.

Captain Tom's Daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore
Captain Tom's Daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Getty

Speaking last year in an interview, Mrs Ingram-Moore tearfully admitted that the family kept £800,000 in book profits from the ex-soldier, who died in 2021 at the age of 100.

She said: "We have to accept that we made a decision, and it was probably the wrong one."

Demolition work at the £2.25m mansion
Demolition work at the £2.25m mansion. Picture: Alamy

The family property even features a moat filled with koi carp fish. However, following their public embarrassment, the family is insisting that visitors provide ID, proof of wealth and sign NDAs before seeing the property.

The owner description also reads: “It was the opportunity for multigenerational living that first drew us to this property. We were living in Surrey, my elderly father was in Kent, and we were setting up our own business needing access to London, so we drew a circle on the map to determine how far we were willing to move."

Mural Of Captain Sir Tom Moore Appears On Sunderland Wall
Mural Of Captain Sir Tom Moore Appears On Sunderland Wall. Picture: Getty

"Initially, we were looking for a house for us and our young family, and another nearby for my father, but when we found The Rectory with its own Coach House in the grounds, we increasingly liked the idea of all living together."

"As the Coach House was in use as a B&B, my father ended up living with us in the main house, which with its 7 bedrooms including two master suites is more than big enough! In the years since, it has been wonderful to see young and old thrive in a family home where everyone has their own space.”

The family were granted permission to build a small charity office in the grounds of the grade II-listed mansion, however they constructed a block double the size which housed a spa, pool and sun terrace.

They demolished it this year after the scandal was revealed by The Sun.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Pro-Palestinian protestors at Columbia University settle in for 10th day

Steve Young, one of the people on the trial

Skin cancer jab being tested on British patients in world-first trial of 'game-changer' drug

Lewiston Shooting

Fellow reservist warned of mass shooting before mass gun attack in Maine

Liz Hopkin (left) and Fiona Elias (right) were injured in the attack.

Teacher attacked in Ammanford school stabbing suffered ‘four deep knife wounds’, says husband

The Policing Minister left the audience shocked after he asked if Rwanda and Congo were different countries.

Policing minister Chris Philp asks if Rwanda and Congo are different countries leaving audience members in shock

Trump Hush Money

Ex-tabloid publisher says he scooped up tales to shield his old friend Trump

A funeral for George Gilbey was held on Thursday.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey laid to rest in hometown as hundreds gather at emotional service to say 'last goodbyes'

Israel Gaza Slain Aid Workers

Aid workers killed by Israeli airstrikes represented ‘best of humanity’

A major investigation was launched after human remains were found earlier this month

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after torso found in nature reserve

MON PETIT RENNE BABY REINDEER 2024 serie TV creee par Richard Gadd saison 1 Richard Gadd. Prod DB © Netflix - Clerkenwell Films

Baby Reindeer sparks police probe after man falsely accused by Netflix viewers

Problems with the electronic gates at some UK airports have caused issues for travellers

Travel chaos as problems with e-gates causes trouble for travellers at some UK airports

Salman Rushdie has warned it's a "bad time" for free speech.

Salman Rushdie warns limiting free speech over social justice issues is ‘slippery slope’

Supreme Court Trump Capitol Riot

Supreme Court sceptical of Trump’s claim of absolute immunity from prosecution

A girl has been charged following the stabbing

Teenager charged with three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and pupil stabbed at school in Wales

Ahmed Ali Alid was convicted following the fatal attack in Hartlepool in October

Asylum seeker inspired by 'revenge' for Israel-Hamas conflict guilty of murder after stabbing random pensioner in street

Scottish First Minister faces a vote of no confidence after the SNP's power-sharing deal with the Greens collapsed.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf faces vote of no confidence after power-sharing deal collapses

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sexual Misconduct-Harvey Weinstein

New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction

Who killed Jill Dando? The theories behind one of Britain's biggest unsolved cases 25 years after the journalist's murder

Who killed Jill Dando? The theories behind one of Britain's biggest unsolved cases 25 years after her death
Parts of Rebel Wilson's memoir have been blacked out

Sacha Baron Cohen breaks silence after Rebel Wilson’s bombshell memoir is published in UK

Mint Butterfield is missing in the Tenerd

Billionaire heiress, 16, disappears in San Francisco neighbourhood known for drugs and crime
Haiti Security

Ariel Henry resigns as prime minister of Haiti, paving way for new government

Supreme Court Trump

US Supreme Court arguments begin over Trump’s claim of immunity from prosecution

A cordon has been put up near the Pub

Arrest after man and woman injured in stabbing on busy London street

Maryland Bridge Collapse

First cargo ship passes through new channel after Baltimore bridge collapse

China Space

China launches three-member Shenzhou-18 crew to its space station

Laurence Fox labelled two men "paedophiles" on social media

Laurence Fox ordered to pay £180,000 damages to two people he labelled 'paedophiles' on social media

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit