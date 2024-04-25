Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah uses her dad’s name to sell family mansion for £2.25 million after spa torn down

The home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Tom Moore, on February 8, 2024, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture: Getty

Captain Tom's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, is using her father's name once again, in order to sell their family home for £2.25 million.

53-year-old Hannah and her husband Colin, 66, have put their grade II, seven bedroom property on the market, having sneakily constructed a spa without permission, which they were then forced to demolish, The Sun reports.

The listing for the house and grounds in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, reveals how the family are still relying on Captain Tom's memory in order to push through the sale.

Photos on Rightmove clearly reveal a bust of Captain Tom in the main hallway. The owner's statement says: "A particularly special memory of our time here is of my father walking 100 laps of the garden to raise a record-breaking sum of almost £40 million for NHS charities during the pandemic."

A statue of Captain Tom on show inside the house's online listing. Picture: Rightmove

The brochure particulars add: “The property is owned by the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore who spent his final years there raising money for the NHS during the Covid pandemic.”

Another picture reveals a bottle of champagne just yards from the location where Ingram-Moore constructed an illegal indoor pool in a building named after Captain Tom.

The sale of the mansion follows increasing anger from neighbours about the sullying of the family name. During the coronavirus pandemic, Tom inspired the nation by raising £39 million with a sponsored walk in the garden of the property.

However, the Ingram-Moores experienced an embarrassing charity probe regarding payments which were made to the couple from the Captain Tom charity they ran with donation money.

Speaking last year in an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Mrs Ingram-Moore tearfully admitted that the family kept £800,000 in book profits from the ex-soldier, who died in 2021 at the age of 100.

She said: "We have to accept that we made a decision, and it was probably the wrong one."

The family property even features a moat filled with koi carp fish. However, following their public embarrassment, the family is insisting that visitors provide ID, proof of wealth and sign NDAs before seeing the property.

The owner description also reads: “It was the opportunity for multigenerational living that first drew us to this property. We were living in Surrey, my elderly father was in Kent, and we were setting up our own business needing access to London, so we drew a circle on the map to determine how far we were willing to move."

"Initially, we were looking for a house for us and our young family, and another nearby for my father, but when we found The Rectory with its own Coach House in the grounds, we increasingly liked the idea of all living together."

"As the Coach House was in use as a B&B, my father ended up living with us in the main house, which with its 7 bedrooms including two master suites is more than big enough! In the years since, it has been wonderful to see young and old thrive in a family home where everyone has their own space.”

The family were granted permission to build a small charity office in the grounds of the grade II-listed mansion, however they constructed a block double the size which housed a spa, pool and sun terrace.

They demolished it this year after the scandal was revealed by The Sun.