Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after torso found in nature reserve

A major investigation was launched after human remains were found earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Two men, aged 42 and 68, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve in Greater Manchester.

The human remains - consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh - were found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on 4th April.

The victim is believed to be a white man over 40, who had only been dead for a matter of days.

On Thursday, two men from Salford, believed to be known to each other, were arrested on suspicion of murder, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police and forensic officers at Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester, human remains were found. Picture: Alamy

The 42-year-old man was arrested after officers stormed a bus on Eccles Old Road around midday, the force said.

The 68-year-old man was later arrested at an address on Worsley Road.

The force said the arrests came after its officers had trawled CCTV footage for hundreds of hours.

A 20-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

GMP said officers were called by a member of the public who found an 'unknown item wrapped in plastic'. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP's Serious Crime Division, said: "Today's arrests are undoubtedly a significant step in our investigation, and our focus now is questioning the men in custody, which could be key to finding answers.

"We are continuing to work round the clock looking through every single line of enquiry that we have established, and you may see further searches in the city over the coming days as we work to leave no stone unturned.

"At the centre of our efforts remains our victim. Our investigation is moving at pace and we are determined to identify him and find out how he has met this tragic outcome.

"This victim could be a father, brother, son, or cousin. He is a man over the age of 40, with white skin tone, believed to be European, and most likely had blonde or light brown hair and blue eyes."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police.