Teacher attacked in Ammanford school stabbing suffered ‘four deep knife wounds’, says husband

Liz Hopkin (left) and Fiona Elias (right) were injured in the attack. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou and Jenny Medlicott

A teacher who was attacked during a stabbing at a school in Wales will ‘take weeks to recover’, her husband has said.

Amman Valley School (Ysgol Duffryn Aman) went into lockdown just after 11.20am on Wednesday after the stabbing at the end of morning break.

Two teachers - Liz Hopkin and Fiona Elias - and a pupil were hurt in the incident but have now been released from hospital.

Ms Hopkin’s husband John revealed on Thursday that she suffered four deep knife wounds during the attack, but is now recovering at home.

She suffered one wound to the neck, two in the back and one in her knee as she tried to intervene the suspect’s attack on a pupil, the MailOnline reports.

He said of his wife's injuries: “They are all serious wounds - she was cleaned up and had stitches put in.

“She's weak, pretty ill actually and in pain but she's putting a brave face on it.

“She's got at least a few weeks before the wounds heal and she can think about going back to school.”

It comes after her husband told The Telegraph that it would take Ms Hopkin’s a “fair few weeks” for her injuries to heal.

Liz Hopkin is one of the teachers thought to have been injured in the attack. . Picture: Social media

He said: “I work with her. It was quite frightening. I'd rather not go into it.

“She went off in the helicopter [to the hospital] and I drove there.

“She's very shaken, very concerned about the kids that were around and the other members of staff and children who were there.”

It comes after a 13-year-old girl was charged with three counts of attempted murder on Thursday after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at the school.

The suspect was disarmed by fellow teacher Darrel Campbell, who held her in an arm lock until police arrived.

One of the teachers was stabbed in the neck and was airlifted off the school grounds, with an onlooker close to the case saying she was "lucky to be alive".

On Wednesday evening, police also received calls reporting concerns over messages being shared on social media, which had references to the incident at the school.

Officers carried out a warrant at the home of the person believed to be responsible for the content and a 15-year-old boy was arrested.

He remains in police custody while an investigation is carried out.

Fiona Elias. Picture: Social media

Superintendent Ross Evans said: “While this investigation is being run separately to our enquiries into events at the school, our officers are seeking to establish if there was a connection between the alleged offences.

“Again, I would urge people not to speculate, not to share any images or videos relating to either investigation, and to allow us to carry out our enquiries fully.

“If you, or your children, are distressed by these events, please seek support from an appropriate agency.

“Finally, I would once again like to thank our colleagues at the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance Service for their swift response to this incident, as well as the NHS staff who treated those who were injured, the charitable organisations who are supporting those affected by this incident, and the vigilant members of the public who reported their concerns to us.”