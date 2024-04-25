Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year

Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden has revealed the sweet message Princess Kate gave her while the star was having chemotherapy last year.

The professional dancer, 33, who joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, found a lump in her breast April last year.

She was subsequently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

The Strictly star left fans thrilled after she announced in February this year that doctors had found no trace of cancer after months of gruelling treatment.

Amy said she will not receive the "all clear" for five years due to her type of cancer.

Now she has revealed the sweet message Kate gave her when she announced she was receiving chemotherapy treatment last year.

Speaking on Loose Women, she said: “I was lucky enough to meet [Kate] during my chemo treatment, and she gave me so much time. She was so kind. Actually, her words were, 'Let us know if there's anything we can do’.”

It comes after the Princess of Wales revealed last month that she is receiving “preventative chemotherapy” after cancer was discovered following abdominal surgery in January.

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer last month. Picture: Alamy

Amy continued: “Just knowing that she's finding out that she has to have chemo and knowing what you have to go for.

“My mum's had cancer twice and it's just the thought. [Kate] has to go through it in the public eye and she's got three young children. I don't want anyone to go through it, it's still very raw to me."

Reacting to Kate’s news last month, Amy shared a post in support of the Princess of Wales.

She penned: “The news has personally hit me hard, thinking so much about our Princess! Cancer doesn’t discriminate.

“There’s no textbook, right or wrong way to deal with a diagnosis and treatment. It’s personal and I really hope all can #bekind and support our Princess.

“I was lucky enough to meet The Princess of Wales during my treatment who was so kind, supportive and generous of time. Sending all my well wishes with treatment ahead and as always to all those affected by cancer."