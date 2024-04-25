Gogglebox star George Gilbey laid to rest in hometown as hundreds gather at emotional service to say 'last goodbyes'

25 April 2024, 21:50 | Updated: 25 April 2024, 21:51

A funeral for George Gilbey was held on Thursday.
By Jenny Medlicott

Gogglebox star George Gilbey has been laid to rest in his hometown Clacton-on-Sea after he died following a fall at work last month.

The electrician died from traumatic head and torso injuries sustained as a result of a fall from a height which occurred on March 27.

Mr Gilbey became a household name following his appearance in the hit Channel 4 show, where he appeared on Gogglebox alongside his mother, Linda McGarry, and stepfather Pete McGarry.

A private ceremony was held for the reality TV star on Thursday at Weeley Crematorium after a GoFundMe was set up, raising £7,000 for the service.

Crowds of people attended the service, with floral wreaths placed in the hearse and tributes laid near the crematorium.

A source told The Sun: “George has been laid to rest and his family have said their last goodbyes.

“It was a terribly sad day and devastating for everyone concerned, particularly his mother Linda who was in bits.

“George also has a daughter and it was terrible for her as well as his ex-partner.

“He has gone far too soon, but despite everything people tried their best to celebrate his life.”

George Gilbey was laid to rest in his hometown on Thursday.
It comes after Mr Gilbey’s cause of death was revealed during an inquest earlier this week.

The 40-year-old reality television star died after falling from a height, with the coroner now revealing that Mr Gilbey fell from a roof through a plastic skylight.

The inquest, taking place in Chelmsford, heard how Gilbey had been “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below”.

Deborah Frost, a coroner’s officer, described how police and ambulance crews attended the incident but Mr Gilbey was declared dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s, also from Essex, was previously arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following the incident.He was later released by police pending further investigation.

The coroner heard how the star's provisional cause of death was recorded as “traumatic injury to head and torso consistent with fall from height”.

Coroner Lincoln Brookes announced that he had received a written request from Essex Police to suspend inquest proceedings pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

He granted this request, noting the matter would be reviewed in four months.

