Travel chaos as issues with e-gates problems for travellers at some UK airports

Problems with the electronic gates at some UK airports have caused issues for travellers. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

An issue with e-gates has caused huge queues to form in some airport terminals across the UK.

London Gatwick says it's a nationwide issue with Border Force.

There are said to be queues of up to 45 minutes at Edinburgh Aiport and queues of up to 20 minutes at Bristol.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said at 4pm: “We are aware of a technical issue affecting eGates across the country. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and apologise to all passengers for the inconvenience caused.”

In a tweet, Edinburgh Airport said: "Border Force is currently experiencing a nationwide technical outage affecting airports across the UK.

"This is resulting in longer wait times for arriving passengers. Our teams are in the arrivals hall providing support as partners from UKBF work to fix the issue.

Border Force colleagues continue to work on this UK-wide issue impacting eGates at airports.

"UKBF staff are now manning all desks at EDI to complete checks on arriving passengers.

"We hope a solution will be found soon and thank passengers for their patience."

Hi, we're sorry for any waiting time. This is due to a nationwide issue with UK Border Force e-gates. Our staff are working with Border Force who operate passport control including the e-gates to provide assistance to passengers. Jamie — London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) April 25, 2024