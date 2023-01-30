Major search for woman, 45, who vanished while walking dog along river path

Nicola Bulley, 45, who is still missing. Picture: Handout

By Asher McShane

Police dive teams, drones and search dogs have been deployed to try to locate a woman who vanished while walking her dog.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on Friday morning at 9.15am on a path in the town of Wyre, Lancashire.

Searches have been ongoing over the weekend.

She has not been seen for more than 48 Horus and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A team of detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and following “a number of lines of enquiry”.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall with light brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen walking her dog before going missing.

Read more: Sunak allies vow new 'zero-tolerance' toward errant ministers as friends of Zahawi bemoan 'no fair trial'

Read more: Rookie cop, 21, suspended over ‘fling’ with senior cop emerged following probe into affair with jailed drugs boss

The dog has since been found close to where it is believed Ms Bulley was last seen.

Volunteers searched for her for eight hours on Saturday, and they were joined by North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Police, the Police Dive Team, Lancashire Fire and Rescue (LFRS), National Police Air Service (Helicopter), a LFRS Search Dog and an LFRS Drone.

A spokesman for the rescue team said: "The rescue Team were requested by Lancashire Police to attend and assist in the ongoing search for a missing 45-year-old female who had gone missing in the St Michael's on Wyre area.

"A multi-agency search was conducted on Friday throughout the day for Nicola Bulley who was last seen at around 9.15am on Friday, January 27th on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre.

"Local areas were searched with partner agencies, however, Nicola remains outstanding at this time. 25 volunteers of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue contributed to the search over an 8 hour period."

Chief Inspector Chris Barton, of Lancashire Police, said: 'Nicola has now been missing for two days and we are extremely concerned about her. Firstly, if anybody saw her on Friday morning and has not yet been spoken to by police, or if anybody has any other information about where she might be, please get in touch with us straight away.

'Enquiries are very much ongoing and we have a team of detectives working tirelessly to establish the circumstances around her disappearance, in addition to a large team of police officers, partner agency and volunteer groups on the ground searching the area around where she was last seen.'

He added: 'We are following a number of lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind at this stage about what has occurred.

'We appreciate there is a great deal of concern in the local area and that people want to help, however we would ask that nobody puts themselves in any danger. If anybody has any questions or concerns they are welcome to speak to officers in the area.'

Anybody who has seen Ms Bulley, or has information about where she might be, is asked by the police to call 101, quoting log 473 of January 27. The force said to call 999 to report immediate sightings.