Man arrested over footage shot inside police cordon on day Nicola Bulley's body was found

Nicola Bulley was identified by dental records after lying undiscovered in a river for 23 days. Picture: Social media

By Kieran Kelly

A man has been arrested over footage shot from inside a police cordon on the day the body of Nicola Bulley was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire.

The 34-year-old man from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice in connection with the investigation to find Ms Bulley, Lancashire Constabulary said.

The arrest relates to footage taken from inside a police cordon on February 19. The man was held on Wednesday morning with assistance from West Mercia Police, and has since been released on bail with conditions.

"Our priority is, and has always been, to support Nicola's family and the wider community in St Michael's. We hope this arrest provides reassurance that we take concerns seriously and will act on them," Lancashire Constabulary said.

Nicola Bulley was missing for 23 days before her body was found. Picture: Social media

Ms Bulley vanished in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire on the morning of January 27 as she walked along a riverside towpath.

Police maintained throughout her search that their main working hypothesis was that Ms Bulley had fallen into the river.

Lancashire Police faced heavy criticism throughout their search, particularly after they revealed the mum-of-two had suffered with alcohol issues and the menopause in the weeks before her disappearance.

But Lancashire Police also dished out criticism during their search after it emerged amateur sleuths had taken it upon themselves to search for Ms Bulley.

The force issued issued a dispersal order after a group of amateur sleuths travelled from Liverpool to search an abandoned house near where Ms Bulley went missing.

In February, Lancashire Police issued a dispersal order as a group of men wanted to search a house on the other side of the river where police said Ms Bulley fell into.

Nicola Bulley. Picture: Social media

Earlier this week, superintendent Sally Riley warned police would not tolerate members of the public taking the law into their own hands.

She said: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local businesses, or of criminal damage or burglary. We will be taking a strong line on that, as you would expect.”