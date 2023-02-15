'TikTok amateur detectives' have 'significantly distracted' the search efforts for missing mum Nicola Bulley, police say

15 February 2023, 12:00 | Updated: 15 February 2023, 12:34

  • This is a developing story - please refresh the page for the latest
  • Do you have any information? Email: crime@lbc.co.uk
The mum has been missing since January 27th
The mum has been missing since January 27th. Picture: Police
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Detectives have been "inundated with false information, accusations and rumours which is distracting" them from their work to find Nicola Bulley, who is a "high-risk" missing person with "specific vulnerabilities", police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking at a press conference at Lancashire Police headquarters on Wednesday officers said Nicola Bulley was listed as a "high-risk missing person" due to a "number of specific vulnerabilities."

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police said the move was "normal for a missing person with the information we were in possession of".

It is still the "main working hypothesis" that Nicola Bulley fell into the River Wyre before going missing, she said, adding that detectives are keeping an open mind on the mother-of-two's disappearance.

Hitting out at "TikTok amateur detectives" the officer leading the investigation said efforts of social media commentators have "significantly distracted the investigation."

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson (left) and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, as police continue their search for Nicola Bulley, 45
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson (left) and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, as police continue their search for Nicola Bulley, 45. Picture: Alamy

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said: "I would emphasise that it remains the case there is no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect or third party involvement in Nicola's disappearance.

"However, the officers involved in the investigation are the same experienced specialists and many senior officers who are concerned with the investigation of the most serious and complex crimes."

ACC Lawson said officers have carried out an "unprecedented" amount of work since Bulley went missing.

Adding their force's "sole focus" has been to "find Nicola, to bring her home to her family, and to give them the answers they so desperately need".

ACC Lawson told reporters his officers have visited more than 300 premises, spoken to almost 300 people, and received around 1,500 pieces of information.

Police are still extensively searching the River Wyre and the surrounding area downstream and out to the sea.

He revealed a large search of the land has been carried out around some properties around the area.

Detectives are looking through hundreds of hours of CCTV and dashcam footage, he added.

More to follow

Read more: 'Stained' glove found in hunt for missing Nicola Bulley yards from where she vanished

Read more: Nicola Bulley's partner pleads with Mercedes to track missing mum-of-two's car keys

Read more: Two arrested after 'offensive' Nicola Bulley voicemail sent to councillor amid slew of late-night 'mystery calls'

People line the streets with placards asking for information on missing Nicola Bulley in the village of St Michael's on Wyre
People line the streets with placards asking for information on missing Nicola Bulley in the village of St Michael's on Wyre. Picture: Getty

Here is a timeline of events surrounding the disappearance:

- January 27

At 8.26am Ms Bulley left her home with her two daughters, aged six and nine, dropping them off at school and engaging in a brief conversation with another parent around 15 minutes later.

She then took Willow for a walk along the path by the River Wyre at 8.43am, heading towards a gate in the lower field and was later seen by dog walker who knew her.

At 8.53am, Ms Bulley sent an email to her boss, followed by a message to her friends six minutes later, before logging on to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am.

She was seen by a second witness at 9.10am, the last known sighting.

Her phone was back in the area of the bench at 9.20am before the Teams call ended 10 minutes later, with her mobile remaining logged on after the call.

At 9.33am, another dog walker found her phone on a bench beside the river, with Willow darting between the two.

At 10.50am, Ms Bulley's family and the school attended by her children were told about her disappearance.

- January 28

Lancashire Constabulary deployed drones, helicopters and police search dogs as part of the major missing person operation.

They were assisted by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as Bowland Pennine mountain rescue team and the North West underwater search team.

- January 29

Local residents held a meeting at the village hall to organise a search, with police urging volunteers to remain cautious.

- January 30

Superintendent Sally Riley from Lancashire Constabulary said police were "keeping a really open mind about what could have happened", and that they were not treating Ms Bulley's disappearance as suspicious.

- January 31

Lancashire Constabulary spoke with a potential witness, a man who had been walking a small white fluffy dog near the River Wyre at the time of Ms Bulley's disappearance.

Her family released a statement saying they had been "overwhelmed by the support" in their community, and that her daughters were "desperate to have their mummy back home safe".

- February 1

Ms Bulley's parents, Ernest and Dot Bulley, spoke to The Mirror about the "horror" they faced over the possibility of never seeing her again.

- February 2

Lancashire Constabulary spoke with a second witness who they had identified with the help of the public using CCTV but they told police they did not have any further information to aid their inquiry.

Officers from the North West Police Underwater and Marine support unit searched the area close to where Ms Bulley's mobile phone was found, while police divers scoured the River Wyre.

Meanwhile, Ms Bulley's family appealed to the public for help tracing her.

- February 3

Lancashire Police said it was working on the hypothesis that Ms Bulley may have fallen into the River Wyre.

- February 4

The force announced it wanted to trace a "key witness" who was seen pushing a pram in the area near where Ms Bulley went missing on the morning of her disappearance.

- February 5

The woman described as a "key witness" by police came forward.

The force insisted she was "very much being treated as a witness" as it warned against "totally unacceptable" speculation and abuse on social media.

Reports emerged that a private underwater rescue team was set to assist police in the search for Ms Bulley.

- February 6

Underwater search experts arrived to help.

Ms Bulley's friends said they hoped the help of a specialist underwater rescue team would give the family answers.

Her partner, Paul Ansell, said in a statement: "It's been 10 days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back."

- February 7

Police rejected suggestions she could have been a victim of crime.

Lancashire Police said their extensive inquiries have "so far not found anything of note".

A team of 40 detectives were working on approximately 500 different lines of inquiry, it was said.

The force urged the public to avoid "distressing" speculation about what may have happened to Ms Bulley.

Elsewhere, underwater search expert Peter Faulding, who was helping to find her, said he did not think the missing mother was in the water.

- February 8

Mr Ansell spent 10 minutes on the riverbank near the bench where Ms Bulley's phone was found.

He spoke of the "perpetual hell" of not knowing what had happened.

Mr Faulding said after three unsuccessful days of looking in the water, he was "baffled".

Search teams were focusing on the 10 miles or so of river downstream of the bench, where the River Wyre empties into the sea at Morecambe Bay.

- February 9

Lancashire Police was granted a dispersal order to break up groups of people reportedly filming in the village.

- February 10

Mr Ansell said the family was going through "unprecedented hell", but that he would never give up hope of finding her.

Emma White, a friend of Ms Bulley, said the search for the missing woman in St Michael's on Wyre had been "like torture".

Meanwhile, police urged people to refrain from indulging in commentary and conspiracy theories online.

- February 12

Friends and family left yellow ribbons with handwritten messages on a bridge close to where she disappeared.

Ribbons with messages including "We need you home Nicola", "praying for your safe return" and "I love you" were tied to a footbridge over the River Wyre.

A large poster with a photograph of Ms Bulley was also attached to the railings.

- February 13

Wyre Council removed councillors' contact details from its website due to "inappropriate emails and phone calls" about Ms Bulley's disappearance.

It also temporarily removed contact details for "parish and town council members".

- February 14

Two people were arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

- February 15

Police hold a press conference about the ongoing search.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A house damaged by Russian shelling in the city centre of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russian forces claim some progress in eastern Ukraine

Nicola Sturgeon will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister.

A Rowling trans row, two referendums and still no independence : Nicola Sturgeon’s time in frontline politics

Elon Musk talks virtually to Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE minister of cabinet affairs, during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Musk hopes to have Twitter chief executive towards end of year

Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as First Minister of Scotland

Read in full: Nicola Sturgeon's shock resignation speech

The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it

China to take measures against US entities over balloon incident

Tyla Wanstall shared his shock and finding his mother and sister dead

Son's shock at finding mum and sister dead in his burger van that they were decorating for a birthday surprise

Shoichiro Toyoda

Toyota founder’s son, who led global growth, dies aged 97

One of the 12 boys who was rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died after sustaining a head injury in the UK.

Boy who was rescued from Thai cave dies in UK from head injury

In this image released by the New Zealand Defence Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, people stand on a rooftop of a home waiting to be winched to safety by helicopter in the Esk Valley, near Napier, N

New Zealand fears more fatalities after cyclone kills four

Nicola Sturgeon has quit

'In my head and my heart I know it's time to go': Sturgeon quits as First Minister of Scotland in shock resignation

The pilot was surrounded and his plane was burned

Alarming photos show downed Kiwi pilot captured by armed rebels in remote Pacific region, after they set fire to his plane
Tributes to British man Jonathan Shenkin who 'died a hero' in Ukraine

Family pays tribute to British father-of-two who 'died a hero' in Ukraine

Sir Keir Starmer has stopped Mr Corbyn from standing for Labour

Jeremy Corbyn banned from standing as Labour candidate at the next election, Keir Starmer announces

Ben Wallace played down the threat of Chinese spies hacking CCTV cameras

'China isn't interested in following me around': Defence secretary Ben Wallace plays down Beijing spy device threat

An underwater remote vehicle examines an open window of the Titanic 12,500ft below the surface of the ocean, 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in 1986

Rare video of 1986 dive through Titanic wreckage being released

Inflation dropped slightly in January

Inflation drops slightly for third month in a row but remains in the double digits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brianna Ghey was found dead on Saturday

Two teenagers remanded in custody after being charged with murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey
Teddi and older sister Nala

Toddler is first UK patient to have revolutionary drug for fatal condition, but it's too late for her sister, 3, with same disorder
Maria Pearson has served 35 years in prison

UK's longest-serving female prisoner, who stabbed ex-husband's girlfriend to death in jealous attack, could finally be freed
Harold Shipman murdered more than 200 patients

Life insurance advert featuring joke about mass murdering doctor Harold Shipman banned

Ahead of the meeting, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said defence ministers would work to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defence

West risks running out of ammunition as Putin prepares for 'more war', warns NATO chief

The searching for missing mum Nicola Bulley continues

'Stained' glove found in hunt for missing Nicola Bulley yards from where she vanished

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University (Al Goldis/AP)

Police seek motive of gunman who killed three at Michigan State University

China Balloon

Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign’, US says

Drug dealer who mocked police is jailed for two years

Drug dealer who taunted police on Facebook while on the run is jailed for two years

Pharrell Williams (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pharrell Williams named new Louis Vuitton menswear creative director

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash
There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet
Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category
The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'
'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor
Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit