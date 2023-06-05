University failed to contact mother of struggling student ‘until after she’d taken her life’

5 June 2023, 19:10

Shelagh Fogarty speaks to a mother who lost her daughter to suicide whilst studying at university

By Anna Fox

A campaign for further support for university students, backed by this bereaved mother, will be debated in parliament on Monday afternoon.

Speaking on the second anniversary of the death of her daughter Phoebe, Hilary Grime shared her experience with Shelagh Fogarty, as she called for universities to have a legal duty of care toward students.

Detailing the months before Phoebe’s suicide, Ms Grime told Shelagh: “She reached out to about 12 different members of staff and asked for help.

“I had no idea, I knew she was really unhappy there but I had no idea of the severity”.

Continuing, Phoebe’s mother said: “Newcastle knew all of it and it was documented in their timeline and I didn’t find out until the inquest.

“I believe that lots of things could have been put in place to help Phoebe and it was desperately tragic”.

Telling Shelagh how she had “trusted” Newcastle to manage the situation, Ms Grimes added: “I believed them and they didn’t contact me until after Phoebe had taken her life and was in intensive care”.

Phoebe had struggled to cope with both lockdown - which saw her confined to her room - and her father Jeremy being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, during her time at Newcastle University.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Ms Grime said her daughter asked for help and received counselling from the university - and confided in them she had the plan to kill herself.

Phoebe’s mother is part of a group of parents who are calling for universities to have a legal duty of care for their students.

The #ForThe100 campaign has hit 100,000 signatures, triggering the debate.

If enacted, the law would entail organisations providing educational and pastoral services to their students that would protect them from what is referred to in legal terms as "reasonably foreseeable harm" - a risk to their welfare that the university should have been aware of.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK

Angel Lynn suffered a double skull fracture in the incident

Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

Exclusive
Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend

Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
Truss and Ben

Liz Truss' time in office will be as long as her leadership campaign, says Ben Kentish

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Graham Head posed as a taxi driver to sexually assault women

'Fake taxi driver' tried to rape two women and stalked the streets at night armed with Viagra and latex gloves
David Sam Jones sent his victim laughing emojis

Sick predator sent victim laughing emojis after raping her, as jail sentence is extended

Kyiv remains tight-lipped about a much awaited counter offensive

'We are moving forward, destroying the enemy': Ukraine adviser admits attacks as Kyiv tight-lipped on counter-offensive
The groom can be seen scrolling on his phone

Phoning it in? Outrage as groom caught scrolling on his mobile at wedding while walking down the aisle with his wife
Jessica Whalley is thought to have died of a cardiac arrest

Sister of beauty queen who collapsed at Michael Owen's stables breaks her silence on Jessica Whalley's tragic death
The four-foot lizard escaped its cage on Sunday.

Four-foot lizard that 'runs like a t-rex' loose in Cumbria as owner says it dug itself out cage