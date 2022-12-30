Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties

By Hannah Holland

This was the moment in January 2022 when Shelagh Fogarty sarcastically heralded the "brave new world" after the Met Police claimed they "relied on the government assurances" that the pandemic parties hadn't broken any rules.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

This moment came after the Good Law Project announced they would be pursuing legal action against the Met Police over their decision not to investigate reports of parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

The Met police responded claiming that they “relied on the government assurances that no rules had been broken”.

Laughing at the force’s statement, Shelagh asked: “How many of us get to do that?"

She continued: "Listen everyone, it's great. If the police stop you, just assure them that no laws have been broken.

Just refuse to tell them anything and it’ll all go away."

It's the brave new world."

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.