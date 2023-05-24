'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

24 May 2023, 19:09

Shelagh mono on legal migration

By Anna Fox

Shelagh condemns the Tories' immigration rhetoric, highlighting that unless migrants are ‘angelic nurses, doctors or engineers', we’re ‘sniffy’ about them.

The “language and approach” to the legal and illegal migration is “self-harm” says Shelagh Fogarty.

Imitating politicians who are approaching the situation with “pride”, Shelagh stated: “We need to bring legal migration down, forget the boat people for a second, we need to bring legal migration down!”

Questioning whether we need to halt legal migration, Shelagh said: “Do we? Or do we need to build communities in which they can live and work and play and marry and contribute?”

Acknowledging the complexity of the situation, Shelagh stated: “If you regard the people involved as human potential, human beings with potential and again, I repeat I get that it’s complicated.”

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

David Cameron sympathises with govt on migration plans

Condemning the political approach to migration as “self-harm”, Shelagh outlined: “Assuming that the people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm.

READ MORE: Sending migrants to Rwanda 'best available option' to crush people-smuggling gangs, David Cameron says

“Assuming that people who want to come to live here and work here, unless they’re angelic nurses, or clever doctors and engineers, we’re kind of sniffy about them aren’t we?”

Referencing former prime minister David Cameron’s interview with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Shelagh said: “I would say to David Cameron when he has no better ideas, try looking at these people as human beings with potential and create your policy around that”.

READ MORE: Suella Braverman will not be sacked over claims she asked civil servants to arrange private speed awareness course

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, David Cameron said, he can't see an alternative to the controversial Rwanda policy and has "huge sympathy" with ministers' attempts to "collapse the model of human smugglers".

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK

Angel Lynn suffered a double skull fracture in the incident

Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

Exclusive
Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend

Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
Truss and Ben

Liz Truss' time in office will be as long as her leadership campaign, says Ben Kentish

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The legendary singer, known for hits Simply the Best and Private Dancer has died following a long illness

'Queen of Rock'n Roll' Tina Turner dies aged 83 after long illness

Passengers were left "stranded" at a Manchester Airport terminal as their "flights left without them" following a power outage.

'Chaos' at Manchester Airport as power outage leaves passengers 'missing flights due to queues'
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'
TikToker “Mizzy” has been handed a two-year video ban after posting a "prank" video in which he entered a family home in London without permission.

TikToker Mizzy banned from uploading videos without permission after filming himself entering frightened family's home
Families of the victims have paid tribute.

'They were best friends and went everywhere together': Families release tributes to Cardiff crash victims
Farhan Ghadiali was slapped with a 30-month sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court

Former Met Police officer jailed for over two years for sex assault on a child