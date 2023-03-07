Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill

7 March 2023, 16:14 | Updated: 7 March 2023, 16:19

By Abbie Reynolds

After the Home Secretary announced her latest plans to crack down on migration, Shelagh Fogarty shared how unimpressed she was by the nature of Suella Braverman's proposal.

"We just need to be sensible about this," Shelagh Fogarty began, "nobody wants completely open borders, why would you? Nobody does".

"Everybody wants to stop the people traffickers of course we do. And any new government of any shape or size and political hue would want to as well - unless they were insane."

READ MORE: Suella Braverman says 100 million refugees could claim asylum as she unveils controversial migrant crackdown

"But what is insane is the culture war hysteria that is clearly being cranked up by Suella Braverman, watched on by a smiling Rishi Sunak," Shelagh remarked.

"She is right that there are problems, she doesn't have to turn it into a culture war."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman's new "robust" policy will see all asylum seekers travelling to the UK "illegally" deported immediately and banned from seeking asylum in the UK.

The policy will also ban asylum seekers from using the Human Rights Act to object to deportation apart from in exceptional circumstances.

READ MORE: James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?

Shelagh noted the Home Secretary's failure to take any blame for the current "broken" system.

"What I noticed was completely absent from what she said was any talk about the problems within the Home Office and the asylum system itself over which they have had jurisdiction for the last twelve-thirteen years."

Shelagh continued, saying: "She wanted to leave you with the impression that the asylum seekers, the migrants coming over in those boats - or however they come over here - she wants to leave you with the impression that they are breaking our asylum system.

"The Conservatives have broken the asylum system," she declared.

READ MORE: 'Some people just want to be safe': Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts

SHELAGH AND ANNELIESE DODDS

Menopausal women could be offered paid leave, under Labour plans to tackle ‘worrying’ workplace drop-out rates

Shelagh Fogarty

Overjoyed caller pokes fun at Rishi Sunak for ‘admitting that it’s better to be in the EU’

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories 'resonate' with son of Holocaust survivors

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors

Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller blames 'lying' politicians for loss of faith in democracy, after Keir Starmer revealed five missions

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he wants Russia to win the war

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he wants Russia to win the war

Kate Forbes faces backlash

'Are we intolerant of people with religious beliefs?' Shelagh Fogarty asks as Kate Forbes faces backlash

Shelagh

Ex-Lancashire policeman slates 'so-called experts' for hindering Nicola Bulley case

Shelagh Fogarty on police distrust in Sarah Bulley case

Amid Nicola Bulley case Shelagh Fogarty comments on diminishing trust for the police force

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Shelagh Fogarty 16/02/23

'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

'She could handle herself': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'I begged for help': Mother of child abuse victim reveals 'despicable' police failings

'I begged for help': Mother of child abuse victim reveals 'despicable' police failings

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'
Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

National Grid fires up two power stations to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year

Emergency coal-fired power stations to be used to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year
Two more Wetherspoons pubs are closing down

Two more Wetherspoons close as 34 remain at risk of shutting down - is your local on the list?
Eddie Izzard now goes by Suzy

'I'm going to be Suzy': Eddie Izzard announces new name that 'she has wanted to use since the age of 10'
Madelene McCann (l) Julia Wandelt (r) and with Fia Johansson (inset)

Woman who believes she may be Madeleine McCann taken to America after receiving death threats online
Tickets for the final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool have sold out

Ticketmaster crashes as Eurovision fans scramble to get seats for Liverpool shows

A child died in the fire at the flat in Barking, east London

Boy, 11, dies after fire at flat in Barking as four people taken to hospital