Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill

By Abbie Reynolds

After the Home Secretary announced her latest plans to crack down on migration, Shelagh Fogarty shared how unimpressed she was by the nature of Suella Braverman's proposal.

"We just need to be sensible about this," Shelagh Fogarty began, "nobody wants completely open borders, why would you? Nobody does".

"Everybody wants to stop the people traffickers of course we do. And any new government of any shape or size and political hue would want to as well - unless they were insane."

"But what is insane is the culture war hysteria that is clearly being cranked up by Suella Braverman, watched on by a smiling Rishi Sunak," Shelagh remarked.

"She is right that there are problems, she doesn't have to turn it into a culture war."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman's new "robust" policy will see all asylum seekers travelling to the UK "illegally" deported immediately and banned from seeking asylum in the UK.

The policy will also ban asylum seekers from using the Human Rights Act to object to deportation apart from in exceptional circumstances.

Shelagh noted the Home Secretary's failure to take any blame for the current "broken" system.

"What I noticed was completely absent from what she said was any talk about the problems within the Home Office and the asylum system itself over which they have had jurisdiction for the last twelve-thirteen years."

Shelagh continued, saying: "She wanted to leave you with the impression that the asylum seekers, the migrants coming over in those boats - or however they come over here - she wants to leave you with the impression that they are breaking our asylum system.

"The Conservatives have broken the asylum system," she declared.

