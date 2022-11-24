James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman after she couldn't say how a refugee could enter the UK safely and legally

By Grace Parsons

James O'Brien calls out the Home Secretary after she had to call upon her permanent secretary to answer how a refugee could enter the UK legally.

Following the Home Secretary's failure to explain how asylum seekers could get to the UK safely and legally at the Home Affairs Select Committee, James O'Brien asked listeners: "Do you think that Suella Braverman failed to understand the system over which she presides or do you think she does understand it and actually relishes the fact that there are no safe routes to this country for refugees?"

It comes after Tory MP Tim Loughton pressed the Home Secretary regarding how a hypothetical orphan from an "East-African country" escaping a war zone could safely and legally come to the UK if they had a sibling who already presided here.

The Home Secretary responded: "If you are able to get to the UK, you are able to put in an application for asylum...if you put in your application for asylum on arrival that would be the process that you enter."

READ MORE: Migrants and asylum seekers to blame, says Suella Braverman as she admits govt has lost control of Britain's borders

However, Mr Loughton highlighted that refugees would be forced to illegally cross the Channel because they can't legally get to the UK in the first place.

The Home Secretary failed to answer how an asylum seeker could enter the UK legally, instead calling on her permanent secretary to answer.

James pointed out: "Not only is Suella Braverman criminally delinquent in her understanding of the system which see defends and presides over but the permanent secretary who she pathetically turned to in the hope that he'd be able to dig her out of the whole that she'd fallen into...said something that simply doesn't stand up to scrutiny."

James noted: "You can't be a 'legal' refugee under Suella Braverman's Home Office."

"If this country possessed a fraction of the values that people like Suella Braverman and her Conservative colleagues like to tell us we should cherish and respect, then her career would now be over," James concluded.

READ MORE: Ukrainian refugees could be facing discrimination from landlords, LBC understands