'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller rebukes King's Coronation amid cost of living crisis

2 May 2023, 13:46 | Updated: 2 May 2023, 13:48

Caller filled with 'rage' about the monarchy

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This caller who is filled with "visceral rage" whenever she looks at the King and Queen Consort says the Coronation exposes the "horrendous inequalities" within the UK.

Jenny in St Albans told James O'Brien: "I've always felt that there was something inherently wrong about people having a position by virtue of birth - the notion of royal blood, I think it's nonsense, but I think one is just accepting of the monarchy.

"When we had the Queen, the Queen was always there, the Queen was part of the furniture, the pageantry seemed to work with the Queen in a way.

"But I find myself looking at our King and Queen and feeling a visceral rage which comes from nowhere."

"Really?" James asked, which the caller confirmed.

"I look at them and I think, 'How very dare you!'", Jenny continued. "There is a kind of incongruence between these individuals...it's partly to do with the utter state of the country at the moment."

READ MORE: 'There's strong evidence for it': Caller believes the monarchy was chosen by God

Adam Ramsay reacts to the public being invited to swear an oath

"Public money being spent on this enormous great big junket, when people are struggling to feed their families, people are struggling to heat their houses - it feels wrong", she added.

The caller said the monarchy exposed the "horrendous inequalities" in the UK and compared it to the "faux patriotism" of Brexit that the monarchy "gets its oxygen from".

READ MORE: Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

This prompted James to say he felt that Queen Elizabeth was "pretty gutted" by Brexit and King Charles "has made a couple of interventions that would suggest he also understands the idiocy of it as a national policy".

He added that the 2016 vote exemplified the prioritisation of "flags and feelings" over "facts and figures", and that those who are more likely to be led by the former are also more likely to favour the monarchy.

Jenny agreed, saying: "It's all about nostalgia."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary

Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom

JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise

James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child

James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business

James O'Brien soliloquizes on situation in Northern Ireland.

'Flags and feelings prioritised over facts and figures!': James O'Brien realises perfect Brexit summary

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi brands Suella Braverman's rhetoric as 'racist'

'I am calling her rhetoric racist!': Tory Peer condemns Home Secretary Suella Braverman

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him

James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

We are a ‘laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France deal to prevent Channel crossings

'We're a laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France migrant deal

James O'Brien's strong message for anti-migrant Brits, as UK and France sign new deal

James O'Brien's strong message for anti-migrant Brits, as UK and France sign new deal

Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'
James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Royal commentator takes aim at Charles and Camilla's backstory

'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

2 days ago

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Killer Jordan McSweeney (L)

Prison worker 'suspended after being caught kissing Zara Aleena's murderer at HMP Belmarsh'
Michael and Helen Palin were married for 57 years before she passed away.

Michael Palin tells of ‘indescribable loss’ as he reveals wife has died weeks after their 57th wedding anniversary
Rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for the bank holiday weekend.

Rain and thunderstorms predicted in disappointing forecast for King’s Coronation weekend

NHS workers marching in London yesterday

NHS staff in England to get 5 per cent pay rise after health unions back deal

The attack took place in Stockwell Park Walk on Monday

Man, 33, arrested on suspicion of murder after 'random' fatal stabbing of woman in Brixton

The parents of murdered mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock (L) have paid tribute to the "happiest person" and revealed the name of their daughter's unborn child.

Parents of murdered teacher Marelle Sturrock pay tribute to 'happiest person' and reveal she was expecting baby boy
It was claimed that the car ran over the protester's foot

Moment furious driver 'runs over foot' of Just Stop Oil protester as group causes more London traffic chaos
Geoffrey Hinton quit Google and warned of the dangers of the tech he helped to create

AI 'godfather' Geoffrey Hinton describes ‘nightmare scenario’ as he quits Google with warnings
Princess Anne said the monarchy is in safe hands with her brother King Charles

Princess Anne says slimmed-down monarchy 'doesn't sound like a good idea'

Cabinet minister James Cleverly said a "good offer" had been made to teachers over pay and workload

Foreign Secretary says school pupils have suffered enough - teachers must return to classrooms