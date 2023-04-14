James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'

14 April 2023, 13:41 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 14:53

'Idiots' who keep voting for 'saboteurs and arsonists' yet 'love' our country

By Alice Bourne

James O’Brien is fed up with being accused of hating his country by "idiots" who "vote for saboteurs and arsonists to run the place and inflict ludicrous self-harming policies upon the entire population."

James spoke to listeners about why he hasn’t asked about the monarchy on his show, saying he sensed ‘discomfort’ at being “accused of hating his country" by supposed patriots who have inflicted "self-harming policies" on the country."

The coronation of King Charles III is set to take place on the 6th of May, when he and his wife Camilla will be crowned King and Queen of England. It is set to be a luxurious affair, Charles has invited huge guests from all over the world and will be hosting a Coronation Concert.

James began: “There are two reasons why I haven’t asked you this question before.

“The first I’ve just explained is that I wondered whether levels of excitement would increase as the day loomed ever closer

“The second was just a little bit of discomfort. The thing is if you can be accused of hating your country because you keep pointing out how bloody stupid Brexit was then it seems to me fairly clear that you can be accused of hating your own country if you wonder about some elements up to and including the very existence of the monarchy.

Read More: King Charles wants the Coronation to 'mend family rifts' but William still furious with Harry over book claims

Read More: Harry and Meghan accused of 'transatlantic ping pong' with King Charles following concerns over Coronation seating plans

“I find that quite tiring, I find all these idiots talking about ‘people hating the country’ while they vote for saboteurs and arsonists to run the place and inflict ludicrous self-harming policies upon the entire population.

Further highlighting this irony James said: “The people who really love your country are the ones who took away your freedom of movement, the people that really love our country are the ones that turned us into the first population in the history of humanity to impose economic sanctions on itself.”

Looking to today James said: “They’ve done it to Joe Biden today, they’re accusing Joe Biden of hating Britain. “Who exactly are we going to end up trading with by the time this lot has finished alienating everyone we have a relationship with, we are already massively weakened when it comes to international trade.

“That’s what happens when you trust Nigel Farage over Barrack Obama when it comes to post-Brexit UK US trading prospects.”

