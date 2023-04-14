King Charles wants the Coronation to 'mend family rifts' but William still furious with Harry over book claims

King Charles hopes his Coronation will help heal Royal Family rifts
King Charles hopes his Coronation will help heal Royal Family rifts. Picture: Getty

King Charles wants to use next month's Coronation to 'help heal family divisions' but William 'still feels betrayed' by Harry's revelations in Spare.

Charles has brought royal outcast Prince Andrew in from the cold for next month's service and is pleased that Harry will be attending.

He is said to be 'generally quite forgiving' towards Harry despite the book's harshness towards Camilla but William is understood to still feel betrayed and angry, particularly by the revelations in the memoirs.

Charles hopes his Coronation will help bring his family together
Charles hopes his Coronation will help bring his family together. Picture: Getty

One source told the Telegraph that the 'gulf' between the brothers, who were once as close as siblings could be, is now so large they cannot see how their relationship can ever be repaired.

But their father hopes his Coronation can heal some of those wounds.

The source said that "there's a warmth around the place and a proper rallying around the King, who in turn is showing some serious EQ [emotional intelligence] by ensuring the family is given the opportunity to pull together. 

"All four siblings spent most of the Easter weekend together with assorted children and plus ones - including the Duchess [of York].

"I suspect some Palace staff and parts of the media are well behind the curve in their understanding of this private family unity. The Duke [of York] stands four square behind the King."

Harry and Meghan Markle had been accused of playing 'transatlantic ping pong' after the couple allegedly kept King Charles III waiting over concerns about the Coronation's seating plan.

Prince Harry is said to have delayed replying to the invitation from his father because he was 'preoccupied' by where he would be sitting, according to an inside source.

The King's Coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, with a host of celebrities, royals and charity workers set to be in attendance.

Meghan will be remaining with the couple's two children in California.

The King's Coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, with a host of celebrities, royals and charity workers set to be in attendance.
The King's Coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, with a host of celebrities, royals and charity workers set to be in attendance. Picture: LBC / Alamy

According to the Daily Mail, neither Buckingham Palace nor the Duke of Sussex's legal representative have responded to the claims issues were raised over proposed seating plans.

However, they said more than one source had confirmed 'extensive discussions' had taken place across the Atlantic over possible issues.

One said: "Harry's side was keen to find out, presumably because they wanted to rubber-stamp it, what the seating plan at the Abbey is.

"There's been extensive back and forth about who they [Harry and Meghan] would be sitting behind if they came. And who would be behind them."

Meghan is not the only royal not to be in attendance, with the Duchess of York also set to be absent from proceedings.

Meghan is not the only royal not to be in attendance, with the Duchess of York also set to be absent from proceedings at Westminster Abbey.
Meghan is not the only royal not to be in attendance, with the Duchess of York also set to be absent from proceedings at Westminster Abbey. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Revelations unleashed as part of Harry's memoir 'Spare' saw longstanding rifts between the royal and his wider family deepen, particular where his brother Prince William was concerned.

Now though, Harry and William are set to live just 700 yards from each other during the Coronation, with sources revealing Harry is set to move into his former home, Frogmore Cottage, during his stay in the UK.

The cottage is located just two fields away from neighbouring Adelaide Cottage, home to William, Kate and the couple's three children.

Abortion Florida

Florida legislature approves six-week abortion ban

