'You see the problem?': James O'Brien highlights Tory Party contractions over involvement with police

9 May 2023, 15:57

'Either Rishi Sunak is blowing smoke up your backside again, or Braverman was bang out of order...'

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien highlighted the Conservative Party's duplicity in light of Rishi Sunak's support of the legal measures used in Coronation arrests.

In response to Rishi Sunak, James said to listeners: "If as Rishi Sunak says, the government has no business getting involved in the operational decisions of the police, how could somebody like Suella Braverman have, let it be known, that she rebuked Essex police over the seizing of a collection of golliwog dolls that were on display in a pub?"

The monologue came after the Met Police said it "regrets" the arrests of anti-monarchist protesters during Coronation weekend, among which was the Republic leader Graham Smith.

Rishi Sunak had said "it wouldn't be right" for him to "interfere" with police operations, prompting James to point out an apparent contradiction with Suella Braverman criticising police for seizing golliwogs from an Essex pub.

READ MORE: James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs

James said: "A source close to Braverman, suggested the Home Secretary's unhappiness had been made - and I quote -'very plain to Essex police so they are under no illusions.'"

He then went on to tell listeners: "So, either Rishi Sunak is blowing smoke up your backside, again today, or Suella Braverman was by Rishi Sunak's standards bang out of order when she sought to get involved in operational decisions taken by police in this case, clattering racists and taking away their racist toys - can you see the problem there?"

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman heckled by angry woman during walkabout in Essex town over migrants row

