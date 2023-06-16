‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson

16 June 2023, 15:22 | Updated: 16 June 2023, 15:34

James think Partygate saga is 'chapter level' in the history of British politics

By Alice Bourne

Now that the "irrefutable" evidence against Boris Johnson is "complete", James O’Brien is baffled as to why people and organisations still "pop up to defend" him.

Following the conclusion of the Partygate inquiry and the news that Boris Johnson will now have a weekly column at the Daily Mail, James O’Brien told listeners: “For even the most cursory student of political history this is epochal, this is chapter-level stuff in the history of British politics.”

During the announcement the Daily Mail Online Twitter account described Boris Johnson as "one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business" and in a video shared by the paper, Mr Johnson said: "I am thrilled to have been asked to contribute a column to the Daily Mail."

He continued: “This is Anthony Eden, Neville Chamberlain, Lord North, this is the catalogue of the worst ever Prime Ministerial moments. It’s a contender for the very top spot, and still, these people pop up to defend him.”

Read More: Tory MPs divided over Boris: Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'vindictive' report that will 'help not hinder' former PM's return

Read More: 'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis

James O'Brien on Boris Johnson's column

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

After listing out some of the names of people who have continued to support Boris Johnson in recent days, “Guto Harri, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Brendan Clarke-Smith,” James sighed and said: “It’s incredible.”

Drawing an analogy from the folktale The Emperor’s New Clothes, James said: “So now that we are having our noses rubbed in the emperor’s nakedness so completely that you wonder if you’ll ever be able to wash off the stench - what the hell explains the Daily Mail giving him a column?”

He elaborated on this point: “Now that the evidence is so complete, so irrefutable, so insuperable, what the hell explains these people?”

The Mail said the first column by the former Prime Minister, for Saturday's paper, would appear online this evening.

Read More: 'He used the Conservatives!': Boris Johnson's ex-girlfriend Petronella Wyatt claims ex-PM has 'never had a Tory idea'

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM

The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote

Carol Vorderman

'Little Rishi who can't stand up to people': Carol Vorderman reports lack of support for the PM in recent polling

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

James O'Brien

'Who are you going to trust?': James O'Brien questions UK newspapers amid Prince Harry phone hacking trial

James O'Brien

Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal

James O'Brien

James O'Brien scrutinises deliberate 'dehumanisation' in immigration rhetoric

James O'Brien ponders media silence over continued rail strikes

'There has to be more to it than fatigue?’: James O’Brien is baffled by the media’s silence on continued train strikes

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's responses to questioning on the WhatsApp message handover.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson 'squirming' under questioning on Partygate

The force's commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has written to health and social care services to say police will no longer attend after August 31 unless there is a threat to life.

Mental Health Crisis Team worker's chilling warning - 'there will be deaths' if police absent from mental health calls

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien

James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued

Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore

NHS Cuts

NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI

Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer

James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting

James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'

Exclusive
Daniel Morgan's brother spoke to Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien this morning

'Would I ever have been told?’: Brother of murdered Daniel Morgan raises questions after files found locked in safe

James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing
JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes
James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

'This rail strike is going nuclear' says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following the former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation

'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation

6 days ago

Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tutankhamun may have died in a drink driving accident, a researcher has claimed

Did drink-driving accident kill Tutankhamun? Fresh evidence suggests crash caused 'slow, painful death from infection'
A police officer was stabbed in Maidstone

Police officer stabbed in Kent airlifted to hospital in 'serious condition' in hospital as suspect arrested
Grace Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates were stabbed to death in Nottingham

Man, 31, charged with triple murder after students knifed to death in Nottingham

Parents were horrified after learning of the nursery's collapse.

‘What if it had happened earlier?’: Parents' horror as nursery roof collapses hours after children left for the day
The suspect had been a Nottingham University student

Police get extra time again to quiz Nottingham killings suspect, as car victim let go from hospital
The company is facing a boycott after the incident.

Wickes faces boycott after boss said trans critical shoppers are ‘not welcome in our stores’
William and Kate may be forced to stay in 'smaller' house because Andrew set to remain in Royal Lodge

William and Kate forced to remain in 'small' Windsor home - because Andrew refuses to move

Gino Mader died after falling into a ravine on Thursday

Cyclist dies after falling into a ravine in Tour de France warm-up race, as tributes pour in
A new blood test is being developed that could 'transform cancer care'

New blood test that can detect 50 kinds of cancer 'could transform NHS forever'

King Charles alongside picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'snubbed' from Trooping the Colour invite list