Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked

9 October 2023, 14:20

Sadiq Khan: 'You can be pro-Palestine and still condemn Hamas.'

By Anna Fox

The Mayor of London warns that the "full force" of the Police will "come down" on anyone who demonstrates anti-Semitic behaviour in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to James O'Brien from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan condemned the action of Hamas, highlighting the "ripples of trauma" many Jewish people in the capital and across the country are enduring.

Their conversation arose as reports confirmed a kosher restaurant in Golders Green had been vandalised.

The Mayor of London addressed the act, noting: "The reason why last night's windows were smashed in Pitta Restaurant in Golders Green and the graffiti is so serious is that the Jewish community have in their memory the events of the 1930s, with Jewish properties having their windows smashed."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that no arrests had been made, and the incident was not being treated as a hate crime.

Mr Khan reassured the Jewish community and Londoners that an "increased police presence" would be deployed in communities to ensure they felt "as safe as it is".

READ MORE: Kosher restaurant in Golders Green vandalised as Met police step up patrols in London

This James O'Brien caller who was held up in the coast road massacre relives the trauma

The Mayor added: "If your place of worship is a synagogue or your school of choice is a Jewish faith school, there's increased, enhanced security".

Reiterating his distress at the situation to James, Mr Khan stated: "There is no place for hatred, anti-Semitism, or incitement in London," and threatened that the "full force of the police" would be felt if anything of the like is attempted.

READ MORE: Siege of Gaza: Israel stops food, fuel and electricity entering disputed territory after Hamas attacks

When prompted by James for comment on Israel's latest orders for the 'siege' of Gaza, Sadiq Khan noted: "It's really important to make this point, it's possible to be pro-Palestine and condemn Hamas and what they've done in Israel".

Emphasising his "solidarity" with those facing the conflict, the Mayor added: "Those of us who aren't Jewish have got to understand why our Jewish neighbours, friends, colleagues are feeling scared".

Rishi Sunak will host a Cobra emergency meeting later on Monday amid the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza following the 'surprise' attack by Hamas.

Israel's Minister of Energy, Israel Katz has confirmed they have cut off water supplies from Israel to Gaza, following orders for a "complete siege" of the strip.

Read more: Bodies of 260 killed in Israel festival massacre piled up after Hamas went 'tree by tree' executing victims

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech

JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien

James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules

JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien

James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists

james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault

James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault

James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack

James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs

James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China

James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

James O'Brien 31/01/23

LBC caller tells James O'Brien that 'racial identity plays a massive part' in self-promotion in the workplace
‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit
James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Archaeologists have found a hoard of coins that may have belonged to a clan leader killed in the Glencoe massacre

Coins 'belonging to Scottish Highland clan chief murdered in Glencoe massacre' found underneath a fireplace
Nathanel Young was killed and Jake Marlowe is missing. (Inset) Danny Darlington and his German girlfriend have not been heard from

More than ten Brits feared dead or missing in Israel as rocket attacks continue

TfL said it would "monitor" its network and continue "rigorous and thorough cleaning measures".

Parisian bedbugs take on TfL: First sighting of critter crawling on London tube commuter's leg
Kanye West and Bianca Censori

From talking ban to food 'rules': Inside Kanye West's unconventional marriage to Bianca Censori
Rachel Reeves has Labour wants to "rebuild Britain”

Rachel Reeves pledges to 'rebuild Britain' and is backed by Mark Carney in Labour conference speech
The band have filed a competing claim against their former manager.

Coldplay hits back: Band launches £14m counterclaim against ex-manager after he sued for £10m in 'unpaid wages'
Hundreds of drug dealers have been jailed

'Curtains were twitching': Drug kingpins hiding in plain sight in wealthy neighbourhoods jailed in huge police swoop
Jimmy Savile whose life is dramatised in the BBC drama The Reckoning

Who was Jimmy Savile? What were his crimes and how did they come to light?

Rachel Reeves said Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Reeves hopes for a ‘game changer’ with her speech packed with ‘red meat’

Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Saturday.

What is Hamas and why is it in conflict with Israel? Key questions about the Israel-Gaza conflict