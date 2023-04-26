James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary

26 April 2023, 16:07

James O'Brien question anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by Immigration Minister and Home Secretary.

By Anna Fox

Questioning "why" Robert Jenrick chose the word "cannibalise" in his speech regarding illegal migration, James draws semantic comparison to language present in "1930's Germany".

James O'Brien questioned whether any listeners had heard examples of Robert Jenrick or Suella Braverman showcasing “compassion” to refugees, highlighting how the Home Secretary “dreams of deporting them to Rwanda”.

James transitioned to a clip from Robert Jenrick’s Policy Exchange meeting, where he stated: “Excessive uncontrolled migration threatens to cannibalise the compassion that marks out the British People”.

Continuing Mr Jenrick outlined how “those crossing tend to have completely different lifestyles and values to those in the UK, and tend to settle in already hyper-diverse areas, undermining the cultural cohesiveness that binds diverse groups together and makes our proud multi-ethnic democracy so successful”.

Cutting to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast's interview with the Home Secretary earlier today, where she faced the question: “Would you use a word such as cannibalise?”

Ms Braverman replied, stating how “people coming here illegally, possess values which are at odds with our country” referencing “heightened levels of criminality” concerning the “people who have come on boats”.

READ MORE: Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims people arriving in the UK on small boats have 'values at odds with our country'

Aghast by the rhetoric spouted by the two MPs, James stated: “What's the difference between Joseph Goebbels talking about how Jewish led international subhumans are against culture itself, anti-bourgeois, anti-cultural, the destruction of all economic social state cultural and civilising advances.

“What’s the difference in that, in semantic terms and a claim that refugees in small boats are going to cannibalise our compassion or threaten our values and lifestyles?”

Outlining how “no one” has suggested that Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick are "secretly planning a holocaust” James maintained his viewpoint that “words are words”.

James concluded by questioning if there was a difference between the language used by the two MPs and the language that was “used in 1930’s Germany”.

His comments follow a speech made by the Minister for Immigration yesterday, where he stressed how the boats must be stopped to maintain sovereign borders in the UK.

READ MORE: ‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office

James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'

