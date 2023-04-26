‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office

Yvette Cooper speaks to Tom Swarbrick

By Madeleine Wilson

Labour MP Yvette Cooper explains to Tom Swarbrick how the Home Office is "incapable" of making decisions for the UK's asylum system.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper speaks to Tom Swarbrick after it was announced that judges are set to lose their power to block the government's Rwanda deportations under an amendment to the Illegal Migration Bill.

Tory MP Yvette Cooper said to Tom: "We do think that we should be trying to get an agreement with France and other European countries on how we manage asylum and security, including returns agreements as well."

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman have conceded to right-wing Tories who threatened rebellions and will amend the bill to reform the use of Rule 39 orders from the European Court of Human Rights.

It will be amended to also include the prevention of UK courts from granting injunctions to stop flights in most circumstances, as the Government seeks to get tough on immigration.

Ms Cooper continued: "But the UK also has to do its bit and I think asking the Rwandan government to make decisions because the Home Office in the UK is totally chaotic and incapable of taking decisions is not sense or responsible, instead they should get a grip and the Home Office should take decisions.

"Their decisions have dropped by 40%, that's why we've got such a massive backlog."

