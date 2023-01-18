Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike

18 January 2023, 22:07 | Updated: 18 January 2023, 23:16

By Abbie Reynolds

The Trade Union Congress's Assistant General Secretary refused to answer how involved the TUC was in organising the coordinated February 1st strike.

The Conservative government have introduced new legislation to prevent workers from taking strike action, it has been viewed as controversial legislation and many unions have expressed frustration.

READ MORE: Grant Shapps introduces controversial anti-strike legislation to curb public sector walkouts

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) Assistant General Secretary, Kate Bell, spoke to Tom Swarbrick about the "national day" which TUC have encouraged as a day of protest "to protect the right to strike" in retaliation to the legislation.

This national day which is set to be February 1st will see sectors from the NHS and railways to education and civil service taking industrial action.

Tom tried to prise a direct answer from Ms Bell: "Did you help unions organise to go out in this fashion on that day specifically?"

"Well look, as I said, the TUC always has discussions about how industrial action can be most effective," she responded diplomatically.

Ms Bell went on to say the TUC was passionate about "defending that essential right to strike", insisting "unions have been pushed into this action".

Not satisfied by her response Tom pressed Kate Bell to admit to the extent of the TUC's role in the February strike.

"We've had a number of discussions about when to take industrial action," came another vague response.

"It feels like they're [the government] launching a coordinated attack on working people," Kate Bell told Tom, suggesting the unions are merely reflecting the government's behaviour.

READ MORE: 'Total nurse walkout': Nurse of 40 years says only a walkout will force govt response

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

NHS

'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

Tom Swarbs

'Increasing workers wages would cause the greatest unkindness to everyone', says Defence Minister

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash
S

Ex-policy advisor to Gordon Brown shares outrage at govt offering financial support for Octopus' Bulb takeover

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 12/12 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick asked Dominic Raab about the reported No 10 Christmas party.

'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party

There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 05/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call

Dr Hopkins said anyone with coronavirus symptoms should get a PCR test.

Top UK medical adviser: New Covid strain could re-infect people who have recovered

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has reiterated his commitment to levelling up

More than 100 projects across UK set for boost with £2bn levelling up fund

Shakira allegedly discovered her ex Gerard Piqué cheating after 'finding jam in the fridge'

Shakira 'worked out ex Gerard Pique was cheating on her after discovering jar of jam in her fridge'
Protesters at Just Stop Oil repeatedly brought the M25 to a standstill (Junction 22 not pictured)

Just Stop Oil eco activist spared jail after he whinges M25 stunt ruined his life and harmed relationship with partner
A rail minister has admitted more money has been lost due to rail walkouts than it would have cost to settle the dispute with unions months ago.

Rail minister admits settling dispute months ago would have cost less than impact of strikes
Over 10,000 ambulance workers will stage further industrial action in February and March, the GMB union has announced, in an ongoing dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions.

GMB union announces four further days of ambulance strikes in ongoing pay row

Kaylea was found dead at her home covered in maggots

Dad accused of manslaughter after 22-stone daughter found dead covered in maggots and lying in soiled clothing
Police step up search for missing mum Constance Marten and her sex offender boyfriend

Dad missing with wealthy girlfriend and baby is sex offender who spent 20 years in prison as couple go 'off-grid'
Police are hunting for two male suspects after a man, 18, was stabbed to death on a busy town centre street in Ipswich.

Police hunting two suspects after man, 18, dies after stabbing on busy street in Ipswich

CQ

Cross Question 18/01 | Watch Again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/01 | Watch Again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

16 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

17 days ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

17 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile