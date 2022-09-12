King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

By Sam Sholli

King Charles as prince asked how Black Lives Matter protesters could be given hope and a sense of belonging, according to Lord Simon Woolley.

Lord Woolley made the claim while speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Charles succeeded Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II as King - after she died on Thursday 8th September.

King Charles III officially ascended to the throne on Saturday at an accession ceremony.

Lord Woolley told LBC that "question of race and particularly racial equality is a systemic challenge - not just with the Royal Family as an institution, but right across the UK."

He added: "I think some accept it - the challenge - more than others.

"And my dealings with the King - then the Prince - has been very positive, not least after the Black Lives Matter protest in which he asked me to come to his house to talk about how we can give support to those youths who protested - the longest and biggest protest in British history by the way.

"And he said: 'How can we give them hope? How can we give them a sense of belonging?', Tom.

"And I thought that was an adult conversation to have."