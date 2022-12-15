'Isn't it the other way around?': Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

By Sam Sholli

Tom Swarbrick has questioned whether the British public are royal subjects in reality.

Tom raised the issue today, following the release of the final three parts of the Harry and Meghan docuseries series on Netflix.

Tom asked: "What right do you think you have over the Royal Family?"

He added: "We're their subjects apparently. I wonder about that. Are we?

"Isn't it the other way around? Don't we the public subjugate them?

"There's a trap. There's a gilded cage that they're in and they're forced to dance a bit to our tune.

"And, as I say, I like the monarchy. But I don't care enough about it to watch generation after generation complain that their lives are made miserable by the need to protect this institution.

"After a while you wonder why are we putting people through this."