'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

By Sam Sholli

This LBC caller advises Just Stop Oil to make politicians' lives a misery if they "really want to make a difference".

Rich in Maidstone spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, after a Just Stop Oil protester released a teary video from the top of an M25 gantry.

In the video, Just Stop Oil activist Louise tells motorists they are "entitled to hate" her after the group brought much of the motorway to a standstill.

Rich told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "I was stuck in the traffic this morning and luckily, you know, was able to get off whilst everything was going on with the police and things.

"However, I understand the frustration. I agree with the mission. However it's just the tactics that are used that is the thing that's annoying and it's dividing people and feeding into the government's plan in, you know, arresting these people."

Rich went on to say: "If you really want to make a difference - and this goes out to Louise if she's listening [and] Just Stop Oil - protest at Parliament Square, go to the Houses of Parliament.

"Make the lives of the politicians - the people who they're accusing of murdering people and can actually make a change in this country - make their lives a living hell. Then they will start taking you seriously.

"When you're making lives of ordinary people a living hell, it divides people."

He later said: "I want them to carry on, but in the right places."