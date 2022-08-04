Exclusive

UK response to Ukraine war 'the manifestation of Global Britain', says ex CIA boss

4 August 2022, 23:37

By Sophie Barnett

The UK's response to Russia's barbaric war in Ukraine has been "the manifestation of Global Britain", former director of the CIA General David Patraeus has told LBC.

General Patraeus, who is also a former Commander of US and NATO forces, praised the UK's support for Ukraine and Volodymr Zelenskyy, in an exclusive interview with Tom Swarbrick.

He said we must continue to support the Ukrainians, and insisted that the UK's response has been "particularly significant" from the start.

"It really has been a manifestation of Global Britain - a concept that not everyone really bought into frankly overseas," he told Tom.

He praised the UK for being first on the ground with anti-tank guided missiles, three days ahead of the US, and commended the visits made by Boris Johnson - the first major prime minister to head to Ukraine.

"In all respects the UK has stood very tall in supporting Ukraine and being part of this coalition that has very impressively provided a tsunami of arms, ammunition and other military capabilities," he said.

He added that no one should believe that Russia will "end its ambitions" if it is to achieve "denying Ukraine its very existence" - which is what Vladimir Putin has sought to accomplish.

"He [Putin] strongly feels that it is not a legitimate state, that it should be part of the modern day Russian empire that he has tried to recreate. And he has made that very clear on a number of different occasions.

"This is someone who when he was asked in the previous century to describe the worst day of that century - of course a century that had two world wars and the great depression - he didn't pick either of those, he picked the day that saw the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

"So if you have that departure point then I think it's a little bit easier to understand his state of mind and his ambitions."

General Patraeus' comments come after Jeremy Corbyn criticised the UK for sending weapons to Ukraine and "prolonging" Russia's invasion.

The former Labour leader, who refused to blame Russia for the Salisbury poisonings in 2018, said that "pouring arms in isn't gonna bring back a solution".

Instead he urged the West to try and secure a peace deal with Vladimir Putin to bring the conflict to an end.

The UK has sent hundreds of millions of pounds worth of military aid to Ukraine since Russia's barbaric invasion back in February.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the country's heroic president, has praised Boris Johnson and the UK for standing by his country and providing support.

However, Mr Corbyn criticised the decision to send weapons, saying: “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about a solution. It is only going to prolong and exaggerate this war."

Mr Zelenksyy has made it clear that he will not agree to cede any land to Russia to secure a peace deal.

