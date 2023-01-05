'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

5 January 2023, 18:33

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Tom Swarbrick told listeners that he believes there should be a "minimum service provided" given that people rely on and pay for trains through "tickets and taxes".

Tom Swarbrick spoke to listeners on the day that the strike union Aslef staged a walked out.

He reminded listeners that the union RMT represents other rail workers who will also strike this week and are on a "lower wage" than train drivers.

Tom said: "I make that distinction because I think it can affect your view of the rights and wrongs of this particular strike.

"The specifics of this strike day, one of god knows how many in the last months has I'm afraid tipped me over the edge!"

It comes as the government has announced that a bill is set to be introduced in Parliament in the coming weeks, with minimum safety levels being set for fire, ambulance, and rail services.

For the other sectors covered in the bill - including health services, education, and border security - voluntary agreements are expected to be reached.

Tom went on to say: "Obviously, strikes have to be disruptive.

"But no trains at all, I don't think it's acceptable!"

