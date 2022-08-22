Top Tory says Truss must be transparent over budget plans so ministers not 'flying blind'

22 August 2022, 09:42

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Liz Truss' plans for an emergency budget need to be transparent and affordable so ministers are not "flying blind", a senior Conservative MP has said.

Rishi Sunak has accused Liz Truss of wanting to avoid independent scrutiny of an emergency budget she's planning - if she becomes Prime Minister.

Treasury Committee chairman Mel Stride's comments came after suggestions that Ms Truss' emergency budget, if elected prime minister, would not be scrutinised by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Mr Stride, a Rishi Sunak supporter, told LBC: "At the moment the Liz camp are saying I believe that there will not be any OBR forecast produced at that time and that is kind of like flying blind.

"It means that you do all these dramatic things on tax etcetera but you don't actually know what the independent forecaster believes the impact will be on the public finances and I think that is quite a serious situation were that to come about."

Asked if OBR scrutiny would be bureaucratic in a time of crisis, Mr Stride said: "No. We are asking for transparency and reassurance that whatever whoever wins this contest comes forward with is affordable and not reckless."

It comes after Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has said there is "too much talk that there's going to be a recession" as she insisted an economic slump is not inevitable.

The Foreign Secretary suggested a "level of ambition" was needed to "change the orthodoxy" and avoid the outcome forecast by the Bank of England.

She was speaking after Conservative heavyweight Michael Gove warned that she was on a "holiday from reality" with her tax vision as he endorsed her rival Rishi Sunak.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Exclusive
Former Director of the CIA General David Patraeus tells Tom Swarbrick that the UK's response to the war in Ukraine has been 'the manifestation of Global Britain'.

UK response to Ukraine war 'the manifestation of Global Britain', says ex CIA boss

Tom Swarbrick will be the new host of LBC's Drivetime programme

Tom Swarbrick to present LBC's Drivetime programme

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

The Russian ambassador told Tom Swarbrick the row over Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a "non-story"

Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a 'non-story', says Russian ambassador

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show

'Tory members won't vote Rishi Sunak for PM due to racism', alleges caller

'Tories won't vote Rishi Sunak for PM due to racism', alleges caller

Etonian blasts Tories over 'absurd, subsidised' charitable status for private schools

Etonian backs Starmer over 'absurd' charitable status for private schools

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC

Exclusive
Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 08/08 | Watch in Full

Failure to wear a face mask on Tube should be a criminal offence, says Sadiq Khan

'Dropping mandatory masks is communicating that transmission no longer matters'

Vets across the UK have treated at least 528 cases of feline pancytopenia

Feline Pancytopenia: Vet's stark warning for cat owners amid pet food recall

David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

David Lammy: Starmer is right to embrace Tony Blair's legacy

A new record number of people in small boats crossed the English Channel on Wednesday

'UK is not being invaded by migrants', charity boss says after record number of crossings

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC

'British troops must return to Afghanistan,' Tobais Ellwood says

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Transport Secretary warns Brits won't be able to travel abroad unless double jabbed

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'I want to go to France, I'm double jabbed, what do I do?'

Scientists behind the React study also say cases are generally milder among those who are doubled jabbed

React study data 'supports' extending the vaccination programme to 16 year olds

The Virologist was speaking to LBC

Virologist says 'right thing' would be to offer Covid jab to age 12 and up

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bernie Ecclestone appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge over 'failure to declare £400m of overseas assets'

The public has been warned not to approach Bellfield

'Avoid dangerous murder suspect' who could be anywhere in the UK, police warn

Felixstowe Port Strike could cause ‘serious disruption’ to Christmas says logistics expert

Warning that Felixstowe Port strikes will 'seriously mess up' Christmas shopping as hundreds walk out
Households could earn as much as £6 per kWh saved

Brits to get paid for using washing machine less in plan to stop winter blackouts

Bin lorry drivers are being drafted in to drive children to school.

Binmen pulled from routes to take children to school amid bus driver shortage

The A40 is closed near Park Royal Tube station in west London after a woman died in a horror crash.

Woman dies and two injured in A40 horror crash as car smashes onto railway and shuts Piccadilly line
Owners of high value watches have been targeted across the capital

Watch robbery victim urges others to be vigilant amid high value timepiece crime wave

An RAF recruitment chief reportedly resigned over an order to prioritise women and ethnic minority candidates over white men.

RAF recruitment chief 'refused unlawful order to prioritise women and ethnic minorities over white men'
Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

7 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

7 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile