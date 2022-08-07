Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch live from 10am

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

After the energy regulator Ofgem was criticised for making “inhumane” changes to the price cap that will increase bills even further, President of the Energy Institute Juliet Davenport OBE joins Ben Kentish.

To discuss the leadership election, Trade Policy Minister Penny Mordaunt who is backing Liz Truss joins LBC.

Backing Rishi Sunak, former Secretary of State for Education & Conservative MP for East Hampshire Damian Hinds.

What are the latest polls saying on Truss v Sunak? Pollster and former President of YouGov Peter Kellner speaks to Ben Kentish.