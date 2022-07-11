Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'

By Fiona Jones

Sajid Javid should be the next Prime Minister due to his "outstanding integrity", according to Conservative MP Chris Philp.

Mr Javid is one of eleven candidates in the Tory leadership race, with Liz Truss being the latest to launch a bid.

Others include Penny Mordaunt, Nadhim Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt, and the bookmakers' favourite, Rishi Sunak.

Conservative MP Chris Philp told LBC Sajid Javid has "outstanding integrity", strong economic values and broad appeal, which is why he should be the next PM.

Sajid Javid is set to lay out his economic plans later today, where he will pledge to scrap National Insurance - a mere three months after claiming it is "morally right" to hike NI tax to fund social care.

Tom questioned Mr Javid's U-turn on National Insurance, to which Mr Philp responded: "As Health Secretary he was concerned with making sure the health service had the right amount of money and it needed that extra money.

"How that money gets raised is something that is decided principally by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Boris Johnson and at the time Rishi Sunak. There was quite a heated discussion about that between the two of them and they decided on a tax increase."

Tom, clarifying that Mr Javid is responsible for his own words, asked why he branded it "morally wrong" not to do hike taxes, but is now pledging to do the complete opposite.

The MP replied: "Ministers...are bound by collective responsibility and clearly he felt getting the money into the health service was the right thing to do, but if he was running the Government himself and it was his decision alone, then he would find a different way of raising that money.

"The economic decisions are changing very rapidly. The whole cost of living situation has got significantly worse in the last four of five months, even as recently as April. Having the lower burden of tax is even more important now, given those challenges."

Tom questioned whether Mr Javid's stance on NI tax was correct now or back in April, with Mr Philp responding: "He's talking about the situation today. He's not relitigating what was wrong four or five months ago.

"Currently the plan is to increase corporation tax from 19-25% and Sajid is saying not only should that rise not go ahead, but we should get it down to 15% in order to stimulate investment and growth."

Tom responded that people will be a "bit confused" about Sajid claiming a National Insurance hike was morally correct in April but no longer morally correct.

Mr Philp reiterated that the situation "has changed".

The MP for Croydon South then went on to say that that Mr Javid - who has been Home Secretary, Chancellor and Health Secretary - has high levels of "competence", particularly as Health Secretary and his commitment to the "post-Covid recovery work."

"Back in December last year, there was some talk about cancelling Christmas and going back into a lockdown, which he managed to avoid," Mr Philp said.

Mr Philp also said Mr Javid has a "broad electoral appeal due to his back story", as his parents came to this country "with nothing" and he has "achieved great success."

He is the embodiment of the "British dream", Mr Philp told LBC.

