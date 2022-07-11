Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'

11 July 2022, 13:00

Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'
Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Fiona Jones

Sajid Javid should be the next Prime Minister due to his "outstanding integrity", according to Conservative MP Chris Philp.

Mr Javid is one of eleven candidates in the Tory leadership race, with Liz Truss being the latest to launch a bid.

Others include Penny Mordaunt, Nadhim Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt, and the bookmakers' favourite, Rishi Sunak.

Read more: Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts

Conservative MP Chris Philp told LBC Sajid Javid has "outstanding integrity", strong economic values and broad appeal, which is why he should be the next PM.

Sajid Javid is set to lay out his economic plans later today, where he will pledge to scrap National Insurance - a mere three months after claiming it is "morally right" to hike NI tax to fund social care.

Tom questioned Mr Javid's U-turn on National Insurance, to which Mr Philp responded: "As Health Secretary he was concerned with making sure the health service had the right amount of money and it needed that extra money.

"How that money gets raised is something that is decided principally by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Boris Johnson and at the time Rishi Sunak. There was quite a heated discussion about that between the two of them and they decided on a tax increase."

Tom, clarifying that Mr Javid is responsible for his own words, asked why he branded it "morally wrong" not to do hike taxes, but is now pledging to do the complete opposite.

The MP replied: "Ministers...are bound by collective responsibility and clearly he felt getting the money into the health service was the right thing to do, but if he was running the Government himself and it was his decision alone, then he would find a different way of raising that money.

"The economic decisions are changing very rapidly. The whole cost of living situation has got significantly worse in the last four of five months, even as recently as April. Having the lower burden of tax is even more important now, given those challenges."

Tom questioned whether Mr Javid's stance on NI tax was correct now or back in April, with Mr Philp responding: "He's talking about the situation today. He's not relitigating what was wrong four or five months ago.

"Currently the plan is to increase corporation tax from 19-25% and Sajid is saying not only should that rise not go ahead, but we should get it down to 15% in order to stimulate investment and growth."

Tom responded that people will be a "bit confused" about Sajid claiming a National Insurance hike was morally correct in April but no longer morally correct.

Mr Philp reiterated that the situation "has changed".

The MP for Croydon South then went on to say that that Mr Javid - who has been Home Secretary, Chancellor and Health Secretary - has high levels of "competence", particularly as Health Secretary and his commitment to the "post-Covid recovery work."

"Back in December last year, there was some talk about cancelling Christmas and going back into a lockdown, which he managed to avoid," Mr Philp said.

Mr Philp also said Mr Javid has a "broad electoral appeal due to his back story", as his parents came to this country "with nothing" and he has "achieved great success."

He is the embodiment of the "British dream", Mr Philp told LBC.

Read more: Tory rivals turn on each other as claims surface of S&M, affairs, prostitutes and drugs

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Exclusive
Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Jeremy Hunt backs Rwanda-style plan and hits out at 'unfunded tax cuts' promised by rivals

Treasury of the 1922 Committee Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

History will judge Boris 'got the big decisions right', says treasurer of 1922 Committee

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

Robert Buckland tells LBC Johnson 'must go' - then accepts Cabinet position

Robert Buckland tells LBC Johnson 'must go' - then accepts Cabinet position

Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Train strikes until Xmas! Millions face travel misery as rail unions demand 7% pay hike

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Rail workers demand 7% raise as union 'gunning' for strike set to bring misery to millions

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Jamal was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Son's heartfelt plea to PM over father trapped in Afghanistan 'surrounded by Taliban'
Youtubers who tricked Piers Corbyn tell LBC they're more 'sorry for those he's conning'

Youtubers who tricked Piers Corbyn tell LBC they're more 'sorry for those he's conning'
UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor confirms

UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor suggests
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 01/08 | Watch in Full

UK is 'pursuing herd immunity again' says New Zealand pandemic adviser

UK is 'pursuing herd immunity again' says New Zealand pandemic adviser
Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth described Downing Street's U-turn over Boris Johnson self-isolating as "beggar's belief".

'You couldn't make it up': Labour slam government over PM self-isolation U-turn
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07 | Watch Again

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 11/07 | Watch in Full

The YouTuber was speaking to LBC

YouTuber Oli London defends 'identifying as Korean' after 'racial transition surgery'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 15-year-old boy has been given a life sentence for the murder of Ava White

Boy, 15, given life sentence for murder of Ava White, 12, in Liverpool
A body has been found in the hunt for missing Abi Fisher.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in search for missing Abi Fisher
Archie Battersbee "has no prospect of recovery", a court has heard

Archie Battersbee 'has no prospect of recovery', hospital lawyers tell court
Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone is to be charged over an alleged £400m fraud

Bernie Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over ‘£400m offshore assets'
Eleven MPs have now thrown their hat in the ring, including Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt.

Who will replace Boris? The Tory contenders battling to become Britain's next PM
Boris Johnson revealed he won't publicly back any leadership candidate

Boris won't 'ruin any candidate's chances' as 11 Tories line up in leadership battle
A school in Peterborough is being urged to change its PE kit policy (stock pic).

School petition calls for students to wear PE kit all day over changing room 'anxiety'
Stonemason James Markham, 45, was stabbed to death outside his home

Boy guilty of murdering dad-of-three who confronted gang of yobs ‘who abused his daughter’
'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile