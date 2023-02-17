Caller slams police for giving 'more fuel to the fire' in Nicola Bulley case

17 February 2023, 11:04 | Updated: 17 February 2023, 11:14

By Heather Nicholls

This caller believes that by responding to internet trolls or 'armchair detectives' Lancashire Police have "given more fuel to the fire".

This comes after Lancashire Police vowed to clamp down on 'armchair detectives' who have taken it upon themselves to intervene in the investigation of Nicola Bulley's disappearance.

The caller said: "I'm not going to trash the police investigation because I don't know how it's going and no one does but it's just their approach to the media."

He followed by telling Tom Swarbrick: "It's not the police's job to answer to internet trolls."

READ MORE: YouTuber arrested and fined after he joined search for Nicola Bulley as cops clamp down on 'amateur sleuths'

He added that he thinks that all the police need to do regarding the media is give updates on how their search is going or appeal for witnesses.

The caller said: "But by replying to internet trolls or TikTok colombos, as they call them, all they're doing is giving more fuel to the fire."

Lancashire police have now referred themselves to the police watchdog in response to the criticism.

Tom agreed with the caller, saying: "I couldn't agree with you more, the police don't need to answer to social media trolls. Just ignore them."

The caller added: "The police need to say nothing and continue with the investigation and update when is necessary by doing all of this to-ing and fro-ing their just adding to it. I think their approach to the media is wrong, I'm not going to criticise their investigation but I think they either need to get someone who's media savvy or not bother with that at all."

READ MORE: Terrified villagers where Nicola Bulley went missing hire security as visitors peep through their windows

READ MORE: Nicola Bulley missing theories: What do police think happened in missing mum case?

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details

UK must 'tread very carefully' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

Ex-First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says

Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days

Tom Swarbrick 31/01/23

LBC's 'poshest' listener responds to net-zero report urging all homes must be EPC Band C

Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick

'The Tory government has turned slimy and needs binning!', says Tom Swarbrick

TUC strikes

Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

NHS

'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won't pay people's bills"

'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs

Nadhim Zahawi said he "didn't recognise" the report that free lateral flow tests will be scrapped in the coming weeks.

Lateral flow tests will remain free for now, minister insists

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from 'desperate' publican

'I can't see a way back for me': Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak arrived in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening to discuss a protocol deal

'Game on': Sinn Fein President hails 'significant progress' after Northern Ireland protocol talks with Sunak
Joe Westerman can play at the weekend

'He's going to have a blast': Joe Westerman's coach backs disgraced alleyway sex rugby star to play
David Smith comp (PA)

British embassy guard David Smith jailed for 13 years for spying for Russia

A friend hit out over the police's press conference

Nicola Bulley's furious friend says cops only revealed menopause struggles 'to deflect attention from lack of progress'
Aaron Ramsdale was kicked in the back by a Spurs fan

Tottenham fan, 35, admits kicking Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale in the back after North London derby
Sir Mark said he and his wife were 'unashamedly hooked' on Happy Valley

'I wouldn't want 34,000 Catherine Cawoods, but a few would be good': Met police chief reveals he is a Happy Valley fan
Britain's top cop spoke out about Nicola Bulley

'Time will tell' if Lancashire Police was right to release Nicola Bulley's problems, Britain's top cop says
Nicola Bulley has been missing for three weeks

Terrified villagers where Nicola Bulley went missing hire security as visitors peep through their windows
Jon Ashworth

Desperate nurse criticises the government's unwillingness to resume pay talks

Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile