Caller slams police for giving 'more fuel to the fire' in Nicola Bulley case

By Heather Nicholls

This caller believes that by responding to internet trolls or 'armchair detectives' Lancashire Police have "given more fuel to the fire".

This comes after Lancashire Police vowed to clamp down on 'armchair detectives' who have taken it upon themselves to intervene in the investigation of Nicola Bulley's disappearance.

The caller said: "I'm not going to trash the police investigation because I don't know how it's going and no one does but it's just their approach to the media."

He followed by telling Tom Swarbrick: "It's not the police's job to answer to internet trolls."

He added that he thinks that all the police need to do regarding the media is give updates on how their search is going or appeal for witnesses.

The caller said: "But by replying to internet trolls or TikTok colombos, as they call them, all they're doing is giving more fuel to the fire."

Lancashire police have now referred themselves to the police watchdog in response to the criticism.

Tom agreed with the caller, saying: "I couldn't agree with you more, the police don't need to answer to social media trolls. Just ignore them."

The caller added: "The police need to say nothing and continue with the investigation and update when is necessary by doing all of this to-ing and fro-ing their just adding to it. I think their approach to the media is wrong, I'm not going to criticise their investigation but I think they either need to get someone who's media savvy or not bother with that at all."

