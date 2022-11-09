Steven Bartlett says 'people who are considered creators or influencers' dominate the UK's business landscape

9 November 2022, 15:59

Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person.
Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Grace Parsons

Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick how influencers are "building their audience first" in order to amplify their businesses.

Entrepreneur, Steven Bartlett, discussed with Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business icon and addressed that "people who are more likely to be considered creators or influencers" dominate the UK's business landscape.

The Diary of a CEO host told Tom: "They started by building an audience first and then they used their audience to create something and deliver it."

"It shows the importance of audience building, but it also shows you how much time people are spending on social media."

The Dragon's Den star addressed why he thinks people want to be a celebrity first who then has lots of other businesses because they already have that platform.

"Because the world has changed and because of the democratisation of social media and publishing generally, it's now the case that individuals are media companies."

Mr.Bartlett told Tom: "The modern business leader will have their business and build their audience and they'll build their audience and have their business, I think it'll go both ways."

"It is easier than ever before to start a business and give it a shot ... you can start a YouTube channel which will pay you just to talk."

