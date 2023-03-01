Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

By Madeleine Wilson

Tom Swarbrick asks listeners what can be done to improve the fairness of the rental system as private landlords face an investigation into the rents they charge.

Tom told listeners he would like to know what can be done to "make the system fairer" in the rental market.

He said: "Is there a change that needs to be made, are there regulations that need to be brought in?

"We talk endlessly about whether there should be rent caps...Even if we build no more homes and have no new landlords, how can this system be made fairer?"

The monologue comes as landlords are facing a crackdown, with the competition watchdog saying it would police the rental market after a shortage of properties and high costs.

The Competition and Markets Authority started an investigation that is looking into consumer protection for those renting after claims that landlords have too much power.

Tom continued: "It's like The Hunger Games out there at the moment trying to rent...because at the moment, I suspect you feel like you're being treated like the scum on your landlord's shoe."

The monologue sparked discussion on Twitter.

More social housing is what's needed and lots of it — Faversham Sarah (@Theos_Nan) March 1, 2023

I'm in full time work and I can't find a 1 bed flat because other landlords haven't given me their approval. — Craig Evans (@NirvanaCraig) March 1, 2023