Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

1 March 2023, 19:06

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Tom Swarbrick asks listeners what can be done to improve the fairness of the rental system as private landlords face an investigation into the rents they charge.

Tom told listeners he would like to know what can be done to "make the system fairer" in the rental market.

He said: "Is there a change that needs to be made, are there regulations that need to be brought in?

"We talk endlessly about whether there should be rent caps...Even if we build no more homes and have no new landlords, how can this system be made fairer?"

The monologue comes as landlords are facing a crackdown, with the competition watchdog saying it would police the rental market after a shortage of properties and high costs.

The Competition and Markets Authority started an investigation that is looking into consumer protection for those renting after claims that landlords have too much power.

Tom continued: "It's like The Hunger Games out there at the moment trying to rent...because at the moment, I suspect you feel like you're being treated like the scum on your landlord's shoe."

The monologue sparked discussion on Twitter.

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

MPs Chris Bryant and Peter Bone had very different perceptions of the PM.

'He's making fools of every single Tory who comes on to defend him': MPs clash over PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 16/01 | Watch again

Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won't pay people's bills"

'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs

Nadhim Zahawi said he "didn't recognise" the report that free lateral flow tests will be scrapped in the coming weeks.

Lateral flow tests will remain free for now, minister insists

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC

