Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

3 July 2022, 09:11 | Updated: 3 July 2022, 12:35

By Tim Dodd

As six police forces in England are now under special measures, former Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Lord John Stevens joins Tom.

Cabinet minister Therese Coffey battled to defend the Prime Minister over his decision to give a key ministerial role to an MP facing numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

Reflecting on the recent RMT rail strikes and the possibility of future action, Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Jonathan Reynolds.

