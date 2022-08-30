Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

30 August 2022, 18:41

Grant Shapps spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick
Grant Shapps spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Sam Sholli

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested the use of LED bulbs by schools and pubs, as the energy crisis continues to engulf Britain.

Asked by LBC's Tom Swarbrick if pubs and schools should use LED bulbs, Mr Shapps replied: "I mean everyone should be switching to the LEDs.

"They're just a lot more efficient, of course.

"I'm not obviously responsible for the schools budget. In fact, I'm not responsible for the detailed working of the TfL budgets. The stations in London don't come under me."

He also said: "I do know, on the wider network which I can speak to very easily - and the national stations in London like the big stations in London - what we're doing is making those stations more efficient to light to use less energy in order to you know keep the lights on as it were.

"So no plans to switch the lighting off at night, for example."

