Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch live from 10am

28 August 2022, 09:12
You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.
Today's guests are:
- Lewis Ford from Don’t Pay UK, an organisation called for people to opt-out of paying for energy if the government doesn’t take action by 1st October.
- Pat McFadden, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP Wolverhampton South East
- Simon Hart, Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
- Paul Appleby, Chief insights officer at the World Energy Council and former executive at BP
- Alessandro Minuto-Rizzo, president of the NATO Defence College Foundation think-tank