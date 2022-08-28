Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch live from 10am

28 August 2022, 09:12

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

Today's guests are:

  • Lewis Ford from Don’t Pay UK, an organisation called for people to opt-out of paying for energy if the government doesn’t take action by 1st October. 
  • Pat McFadden, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP Wolverhampton South East
  • Simon Hart, Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
  • Paul Appleby, Chief insights officer at the World Energy Council and former executive at BP
  • Alessandro Minuto-Rizzo, president of the NATO Defence College Foundation think-tank

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living

The caller was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Caller claims Channel migrants means he cannot get a GP appointment

James Heappey told LBC the Navy does have control of the Channel.

'We do have control' of Channel insists Heappey despite record-breaking number of migrant crossings

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Labour says breakdown of trust between government and legal profession has been 'brewing' for years

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

The Tory MP was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory says Truss must be transparent over budget plans so ministers not 'flying blind'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Exclusive
Former Director of the CIA General David Patraeus tells Tom Swarbrick that the UK's response to the war in Ukraine has been 'the manifestation of Global Britain'.

UK response to Ukraine war 'the manifestation of Global Britain', says ex CIA boss

Tom Swarbrick will be the new host of LBC's Drivetime programme

Tom Swarbrick to present LBC's Drivetime programme

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

The Russian ambassador told Tom Swarbrick the row over Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a "non-story"

Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a 'non-story', says Russian ambassador

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon vaccine passport plan

Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon's vaccine passport plan

XR co-founder: Westminster 'doesn't seem capable' of tackling climate change

XR co-founder: Westminster 'doesn't seem capable' of tackling climate change

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 22/08 | Watch Again

'We'll burn your house': Ex-Army interpreter reveals father's Taliban door-knock

Ex-British Army interpreter talks about moment Taliban came looking for his father

Tom Swarbrick clashes with epidemiologist calling for Covid restrictions to continue

Tom Swarbrick clashes with epidemiologist calling for Covid restrictions to continue

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 08/08 | Watch in Full

Failure to wear a face mask on Tube should be a criminal offence, says Sadiq Khan

'Dropping mandatory masks is communicating that transmission no longer matters'

Vets across the UK have treated at least 528 cases of feline pancytopenia

Feline Pancytopenia: Vet's stark warning for cat owners amid pet food recall

David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

David Lammy: Starmer is right to embrace Tony Blair's legacy

A new record number of people in small boats crossed the English Channel on Wednesday

'UK is not being invaded by migrants', charity boss says after record number of crossings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sgt Hillier was killed while working as a safety supervisor

Short-sighted soldier shot dead army sergeant after he confused him from wooden target on exercise
Harry and William have ended their public commemoration of Diana's death

Feuding brothers William and Harry will no longer mark Diana's death together in public commemorations
Schools are considering turning the heating down

Schools consider turning down heating and giving out jumpers to pupils to tackle soaring energy bills
Emergency services operate at the scene of the accident after a lorry drove off a dike into a neighbourhood party

Several killed and others injured after lorry ploughs into street party in the Netherlands

Liz Truss is considering a large VAT cut, whilst Boris Johnson has said the UK will emerge from the cost of living crisis 'stronger'

Liz Truss 'considers 5 per cent VAT cut' as Boris vows UK will emerge 'stronger' from cost of living crisis
Tony was attacked by his parents when he was five weeks old, and had to have both legs amputated as a result

Tony Hudgell's birth father, who tortured youngster as a baby, has automatic release from prison blocked
Lilia, 9, was stabbed to death in July

Man accused of fatally stabbing nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte is 'attacked in prison'

JK Rowling has discussed the Harry Potter reunion

JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter reunion and denies claims she was 'snubbed' over trans views
Oliver Owen was jailed on Friday

Children's worker jailed for two years over 'truly shocking' images of children

Prince Charles has been making regular visits to Balmoral to see the Queen

Charles 'makes regular morning visits to Queen' amid her mobility issues in 'unusual' move

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

8 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

8 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile