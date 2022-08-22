BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

By Seán Hickey

This caller tells Tom Swarbrick that Theresa May and John Major have orchestrated a 'Remoaner' plot with the media to get Boris Johnson out of office

As the Conservative leadership race hots up, candidates have come under increased pressure to step out of the shadow of Boris Johnson, as his supporters call for the caretaker Prime Minister to remain in post.

Robert in Leytonstone phoned in to share his annoyance at what he saw as a conspiracy against Boris Johnson.

"The media is going to get a serious pushback for hoisting him out...particularly the BBC."

Tom Swarbrick was taken aback by the caller's claim, wondering "in what sense would it be the media's fault that Labour get into power?"

The caller went on to voice his hunch on the matter.

"The media, in combination with Theresa May and John Major" have been against the Prime Minister, the caller theorised.

He added that there's been widespread "infighting with Remoaners" in the party since Boris Johnson took over.

"I talk to a lot of people...I think you're going to find that the BBC in particular, the media, they're going to have a loss of advertisement as a result."

Tom was flabbergasted by the claim, given that the BBC doesn't have advertisers.