'It's known as the granny drop': Paediatrician says care homes book patients into hospitals and 'refuse' to pick them up

20 December 2022, 18:28

By Grace Parsons

This paediatrician says there are care homes "booking" patients into hospitals and "refusing" to pick them up.

With patients facing record-breaking wait times and healthcare workers staging the biggest walkout in NHS history, this paediatrician tells Tom Swarbrick about the 'granny drop' phenomenon contributing to the hospital overcrowding crisis.

The healthcare worker told Tom: "Care homes will book patients in and say that they're unwell...they're seen and either treated or deemed medically fit.

Then they say 'we're not going to pick them up because they've been violent towards staff, we can't cope with this patient so we're not having them back'".

READ MORE: 'Empty your beds before next week's ambulance strike,' hospitals told, as 'extensive disruption' looms

"The patient will stay in an A&E corridor or they'll eventually find an in-patient bed for them with the view that social care needs to find them an alternate place," the paediatrician explained.

She highlighted her shock: "It's known as the granny drop and I was agog...they just leave them there and refuse to pick them up."

READ MORE: Soldiers driving ambulances 'can't run red lights because it would break the law' during strikes, minister claims

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

'Isn't it the other way around?': Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A

TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Tom Swarbrick and biotech CEO on addiction

'Psychedelic drugs to be used to treat behavioural addictions,' says biotech CEO in research breakthrough

Bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects

LBC caller argues bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects for children

footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick

'What is Conservative about hammering the working poor?' Tom Swarbrick asks Tory MP

Chancellor forgotten about working poor

Teacher complains that the UK's economic crisis forces them to put house reno on hold

Swarbrick 16/11/22

'The economy would be in better shape had Brexit not happened': Ex-Bank of England economist Michael Saunders

Tom Swarbrick and Kwajo Tweneboa discuss poor living conditions

Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa deems death of Awaab Ishak 'corporate manslaughter'

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 17/10 | Watch again

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 10/10 | Watch again

'We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years, I would say'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Lindsay Hoyle asks 'who's got the power?' as he dismisses Labour's calls for a second elected house

Commons doesn't 'need the competition' of a second elected chamber says Sir Lindsay Hoyle amid plans tabled by Labour
The Taliban has announced it is closing universities to women

Taliban announces ban on women attending universities in Afghanistan

Eleven men who died in the Shoreham Airshow disaster were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.

Shoreham Airshow disaster saw 11 men 'unlawfully killed' following a 'series of gross errors' coroner rules
The woman died after being attacked by a dog in her home

Pensioner, 83, killed by dog in her own home as cops arrest four men

NHS will spend £100,000 on inclusive language scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'

NHS to spend £100,000 on scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'
The incident against the Everton fan by Whiteside took place during a match at Goodison Park.

'Very drunk' Man City fan and mother-of-six spared jail after sexually assaulting male Everton supporter
Liz Hurley has vented her frustration after she was stranded at an airport in Antigua after her flight was delayed.

Furious Liz Hurley 'stranded with no food and water' after British Airways flight delayed by technical issue
Les and Suzanne Winnister

High-flying executive gets £200,000 payout from wife's will despite beating her to death

The Specials

The Specials' Terry Hall's last words were 'love, love, love', his co-patron tells Tonight with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/12 | Watch Again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

11 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

11 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile