‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

By LBC

“How many generations of the Royal Family are going to be left in pain, anguish, and disarray by the fact that they happen to be born into the institution of monarchy?” Tom Swarbrick wondered.

Tom Swarbrick had some impassioned comments in response to revelations from Prince Harry's book, Spare, which launches on 10 January.

He said: “I'm very interested in what he has to say about the media”, he said, adding that he had “a great deal of sympathy with him” for “how they were expected to parade in front of elements of the media throughout his life.”

“It's one of the reasons why you wouldn't wish being a member of the Royal Family on your worst enemy…it sounds completely awful.”

“How many generations of the Royal Family are going to be left in pain, anguish, and disarray by the fact that they happen to be born into the institution of monarchy?” he wondered.

They seem to be an “ultimately pretty dysfunctional set of people…a nest of vipers through which for thousands of years they've basically been largely unhappy”, he declared.

Tom’s monologues came after Prince Harry alleged Prince William reportedly pushed him to the ground leading to visible injuries on his back when a dog bowl cracked underneath him.

Charles reportedly also pleaded with the two brothers not to make his “final years a misery”.

“This whole thing is becoming completely out of control”, he said, branding the revelations “absolutely jaw-dropping”.

The story of Prince Harry losing his virginity behind a pub to an older woman was of some interest to Tom, who said: “If you are the woman that took Prince Harry's virginity behind a pub... give us a ring.”

The radio presenter balanced the narrative, saying he was “not sure to what extent these pieces of news are “salacious gossip” and asked: “What about it tranquillises you with the trivial, versus what actually does damage to an institution that fundamentally requires your support?”

“I’m really interested to know what a den of vipers that palace might be, because I’m …how can you support an institution where they like that, as he describes it, to one another?" Tom continued.

“The points [Prince Harry] is making about the intrusion of the media I absolutely have time for”, he said, but also pondered on whether the intrusion was “equivalent” to him revealing private moments from the family.