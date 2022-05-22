'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

22 May 2022, 12:24 | Updated: 22 May 2022, 12:30

By Tim Dodd

Tory MP Dr Liam Fox has told LBC that it is a "complete digression and complete nonsense" to suggest Brexit is to blame for the UK's surge in inflation and the cost of living crisis.

It comes after inflation soared to a 40-year high of 9%, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'plans to increase the warm home discount and cut taxes in the autumn' to help struggling Brits cope with soaring costs.

It was a jump from an already high 7% in March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

A large portion of the rise was due to the price cap on energy bills, which was hiked by 54% for the average household at the start of April.

Former cabinet minister Dr Fox told Swarbrick on Sunday: "You've got Switzerland sitting in the middle of Europe, surrounded by the Eurozone with an inflation rate of 2.5%, whereas the Eurozone is 7.4%.

"You've got Japan at 2.5%, with the United States currently sitting on 8.3%, the UK on 9%. Clearly there is something else happening other than just commodity prices or we would all be affected to a much more similar degree."

Read more: Banks are not 'helpless' says ex-Bank of England governor as he slams 'serious mistakes'

Tom asked: "Would it not be the effects of Brexit, or the type of Brexit chosen?"

Branding Tom's suggestion "a complete digression and complete nonsense", the Tory MP said: "The Netherlands has got an inflation rate of 9.6, higher than the UK. You look at the Eurozone, 7.4. They can't be affected by Brexit. United States can't be affected by Brexit.

"That's just another red herring from those who wanted us to remain and seem to be willing to blame everything, including the weather, on Brexit."

Read more: Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

His comments come as two Cabinet ministers raised their objections to imposing a windfall tax on oil and gas firms to address the cost-of-living crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under pressure to introduce a one-off levy on firms which have benefited from globally high oil and gas prices and use the revenue to fund measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis on households struggling with rising bills.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not ruled out the tax, though Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said such a move "doesn't really work".

"It puts off investment both in that sector and, absolutely, the risk in others," he told the Telegraph.

"So we'd be very, very wary of a windfall tax. What we want to see is companies using the money they've got to invest, particularly in that industry."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid also weighed in, saying he is "instinctively" opposed to imposing the levy.

Addressing the Welsh Conservative conference on Saturday, Mr Javid said: "You just mentioned the windfall tax idea. Instinctively I don't like it. I just think we've got to be really careful.

"As a country, we have a very hard-won but strong reputation on being pro-business, welcoming investment.

"Businesses like certainty and of course there's no such thing as pure certainty, but when it comes to taxes, I think we've just got to be really careful with these sudden taxes that could have an impact in the long term that we would come to regret."

Mr Johnson has said he cannot "magic away" all the soaring food and energy expenses, instead vowing on Friday to use the "firepower" of Government to "put our arms around people" as it did during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, meanwhile, has also mounted opposition from within the Cabinet as he argued it is wrong to raid the "honey pot of business".

The Brexit opportunities minister said the one-off measure on North Sea firms would ultimately see the public pay more tax.

Mr Johnson has not ruled out the move, instead urging firms to invest their soaring profits, and Downing Street hinted a decision would be coming "soon".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer argues a Government U-turn on opposition to a windfall tax is "inevitable" as it would "raise billions of pounds, cutting energy bills across the country".

The idea of a windfall tax has gained popularity because energy firms are seeing soaring profits due to rising consumer prices, as fuelled by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Labour has argued a windfall tax could fund a VAT cut on energy bills and an increase in the warm home discount for those on a low income.

Offshore Energies UK, the energy industry's trade body, has said the tax would put investment and jobs at risk.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

Kwasi Kwarteng said people look at British buildings and “make a judgement” on “our standing in the world”

'We project world standing': Minister defends Govt plans to buy '£20m New York partyhouse'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 15/5 | Watch again

Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer

Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch again

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

Angela Rayner lashed out at the "lies" being briefed about her

Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

Alexander Temerko speaks to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory donor who gave party '£1.6m' refuses to detail vetting process

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst

Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst
Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys

Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys
Student demands 'more focus' on schoolkids forced into Covid isolation

Student demands 'more focus' on schoolkids forced into Covid isolation
Tom Swarbrick gives his LBC View. Picture: LBC

LBC Views: Life chances of the next generation could be irreparably damaged
Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP

Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP
Hancock affair may be 'a Westminster bubble story' Tory pollster claims

Hancock affair may be 'a Westminster bubble story' Tory pollster claims
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 27/06 | Watch in Full

The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why
'Laurel Hubbard should be in the male category,' Fair Play for Women Director argues

'Laurel Hubbard should be in the male category,' Fair Play for Women Director argues
UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'

UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Monkeypox is spreading through community transmission in the UK with more cases being detected daily

Belgium brings in monkeypox quarantine as expert warns of new cases in UK every day
Police are investigating the incident

Police probe after 'impatient' van driver crushed ducklings as they crossed road
A Russian Army BMPT ''Terminator'' armoured tank support fighting vehicle

Russia deploys 'Terminator' tank unit as Putin ramps up Donbas offensive
The gap in the inflation experienced by the richest and poorest 10th of households grew to 1.5% in April

Cost-of-living gap between richest and poorest at highest level since records began
Flowers and tributes left in St Ann's Square in Manchester, folllowing the Manchester Arena terror attack

Bells to ring out as survivors mark fifth anniversary of Manchester terror attack
The Treasury has come under fire for authorising £500,000 to be spent on focus groups and polls

Rishi Sunak signs off £500,000 of taxpayers’ cash on focus groups and polls
The 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial between Rebekah Vardy (left) and Coleen Rooney came to a close on Thursday

Vardy's ex-husband denies 'forcing' her Peter Andre interview as Coleen 'confident of win'
Raheem Bailey, 11, had to have his finger amputated, his mother said.

£60k raised for boy, 11, who had finger amputated after injuring it 'running from bullies'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 22/5 | Watch again

Kate Oates (left), the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales and Chris Clenshaw (right) during a visit to the set of EastEnders.

Charles and Camilla to star in special EastEnders episode for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile