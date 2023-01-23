'The Tory government has turned slimy and needs binning!', says Tom Swarbrick

23 January 2023, 22:05 | Updated: 23 January 2023, 22:16

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Tom Swarbrick says there is a 'whiff of rotting flesh' as Rishi Sunak orders an ethics adviser to look into Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs.

Tom Swarbrick spoke to listeners after Conservative Chairman Nadhim Zahawi found himself in a very public tax dispute with HMRC. It's reported that the former Chancellor paid a 30% penalty for the millions of taxes he avoided paying.

With the details of the tax dispute still unclear, the Prime Minister has ordered his ethics advisor to carry out an investigation into Mr. Zahawi's finances.

Tom began asking listeners: "Who amongst us, hasn't forgotten to report £27 million pounds to HMRC who can honestly say that that one just slipped your mind?"

"There a couple of things going on here. One I think is bemusement and Nadim Zahawi's personal fortune.

"There does seem to be quite a lot of vitriol dished out to someone who is independent of his political career, fabulously wealthy and I think there is a bit of double standard about that."

READ MORE: Nadhim Zahawi should resign as chairman of the Tory party says HMRC investigator

Tom continued by saying he thought it could be in the taxpayer's "interests" to have politicians that are "very" wealthy via routes independent of their political careers.

He said: "I think it would reduce the need for expenses paid for by the tax payer and at least suggests that those individuals had another career before they became politicians that they were successful in."

READ MORE: Foreign Secretary James Cleverly defends 'successful entrepreneur' Nadhim Zahawi amid tax bill row

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

TUC strikes

Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

NHS

'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

Tom Swarbs

'Increasing workers wages would cause the greatest unkindness to everyone', says Defence Minister

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 12/12 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick asked Dominic Raab about the reported No 10 Christmas party.

'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party

There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 05/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Hughes was stabbed 90 times before his body was dumped at the bottom of an embankment.

Seven men convicted of kidnap and murder after dad stabbed 90 times in wrongful identification following rape of teen girl
A firefighter is in a critical condition in hospital following a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Firefighter in critical condition after blaze trips through historic Jenners building in Edinburgh
21-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer was swept to depths of 150ft on a single breath of air by Florida's powerful Gulf Stream

US free-driver, 21, swept to depths of 150ft by powerful Gulf Stream and circled by sharks before being rescued by family
The half-sister of a man missing with his aristocrat partner and their newborn baby has urged him to reach out to his family.

Half-sister of sex offender missing with aristocrat partner and newborn urges him to 'reach out to me'
Andrew Marr says ‘it would be much better for the BBC if Richard Sharp stepped aside’

Andrew Marr says ‘it would be much better for the BBC if Richard Sharp stepped aside’

Andrew Marr has said Rishi Sunak is playing into Keir Starmer's characterisation of him as weak in his failure to act decisively over the Nadhim Zahawi tax row.

Andrew Marr: PM's reaction to the Zahawi tax row makes him look weak, I would do the brutal and necessary thing
Brits have been encouraged to turn off devices to save money

Brits promised cash for 'optional blackout' as National Grid asks families to turn off power again tomorrow
It's said O'Mara was 'living beyond his means' at the time of the claims and was in 'dire need of cash'

Former Labour MP in ‘dire need of cash’ tried to claim £30k in taxpayers’ money to fund ‘extensive cocaine habit’
Andrew Marr 23/01/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question 23/01 | Watch Again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

21 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

22 days ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

22 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile