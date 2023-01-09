The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

9 January 2023, 15:16

The People Who Will Change The World is a new series with Tom Swarbrick
The People Who Will Change The World is a new series with Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC

By Sam Sholli

Tom Swarbrick has launched his The People Who Will Change The World series, in which he speaks to people who he believes will revolutionise lives.

As part of the series, Tom has spoken to Sir Richard Branson, Director of the Aurelia Institute Ariel Ekblaw, Head of Cell Biology at Mosa Meat Dr Joshua Flack, Tokamak Energy's Greg Brittles and biologist and author of 'Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older without Getting Old' Dr Andrew Steele.

In the first episode of the series with Sir Richard Branson, Sir Richard speaks about his hatred for the word billionaire and entrepreneurs competing in the space sector.

You can listen to full episodes of the People Who Will Change the World via Global Player and on LBC's YouTube channel.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

Tom Swarbs

'Increasing workers wages would cause the greatest unkindness to everyone', says Defence Minister

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash
S

Ex-policy advisor to Gordon Brown shares outrage at govt offering financial support for Octopus' Bulb takeover

Melissa Sloan

'I'm addicted': Mum made to watch child's nativity through a window because of face tattoos speaks to LBC

Predatory men may take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says Tom Swarbrick caller

Predatory men can take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says worried caller

The 'granny-drop'

'It's known as the granny drop': Paediatrician says care homes book patients into hospitals and 'refuse' to pick them up

Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

'Isn't it the other way around?': Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 05/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call

Dr Hopkins said anyone with coronavirus symptoms should get a PCR test.

Top UK medical adviser: New Covid strain could re-infect people who have recovered

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Dr Mike Tildesley told LBC it's "very early days" on the Omicron variant

Scientific adviser: We don’t yet know if Omicron resists vaccines or is more contagious

South African Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala told Tom Swarbrick outbreaks at universities fuelled the Omicron spike.

Universities fuelled Omicron outbreak, says South African Health Minister

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 28/11 | Watch again

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Latest News

See more Latest News

Symon Hill

Charges dropped against man who shouted ‘Who elected him?’ at King Charles proclamation - and he says he plans to sue the police
Harry and Meghan at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York in December

Harry and Meghan have made life in the UK 'just that little bit grimmer', writes Andrew Marr
Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid

Emotional Gareth Bale unexpectedly retires from club and international football

Breaking News

Urgent hunt for two Brits who disappeared while bringing aid to desperate civilians on frontline in war-torn Ukraine
Riverside car parks and sports pitches flooded in Herefordshire yesterday

More than 100 flood alerts and warnings in place across UK with more heavy rain on the way

Harry claimed his decision to leave was "not a surprise" to the Queen

Prince Harry says the Queen 'wasn't angry' with him for quitting Royal Family as she 'knew what was going on'
A teachers' union chief has said there is ‘no sense of progress’ after talks with the education secretary, ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week.

‘No sense of progress’ after talks says teachers' union chief ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week
Bath and sink filling with sewage

Social tenant's bath and sink filling up with raw sewage for past six months

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch live

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

7 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

8 days ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

8 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile