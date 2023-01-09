The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World is a new series with Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC

By Sam Sholli

Tom Swarbrick has launched his The People Who Will Change The World series, in which he speaks to people who he believes will revolutionise lives.

As part of the series, Tom has spoken to Sir Richard Branson, Director of the Aurelia Institute Ariel Ekblaw, Head of Cell Biology at Mosa Meat Dr Joshua Flack, Tokamak Energy's Greg Brittles and biologist and author of 'Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older without Getting Old' Dr Andrew Steele.

In the first episode of the series with Sir Richard Branson, Sir Richard speaks about his hatred for the word billionaire and entrepreneurs competing in the space sector.

