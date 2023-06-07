'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

7 June 2023, 19:55

By Georgina Greer

Tom Swarbrick branded acceptance to schools based on religion as "discrimination" as the United Nations calls for a ban on the use of religion as criteria in schools.

The United Nations have criticised religious bias in UK schools, calling for a ban on religion-based selection in what has been deemed by MPs and religious leaders as a "secular-inspired attack."

Tom Swarbrick delivered his take on the use of religion for selection in schools, branding the idea "nonsense."

He began, stating: "The difference is that you may not get a choice about faith."

He asked: "Do you get the ability to choose what faith you are? Do you get to go to the school and say, 'Yep, I'm Christian now, or I'm Jewish now or I'm Muslim now I can come in.'"

"You wouldn't get the ability to say, 'I believe that my child passed the eleven plus so I should go to the grammar school,'" he continued.

He went on: "This is a very arbitrary way of discriminating against different children isn't it?"

"Whereas the exam is at least an academic way of discriminating, rightly or wrongly, if you can just turn up and say 'yep I believe'...this is a nonsense, you can't turn up to a grammar school and say 'I believe my child is clever enough to get in,'" he concluded.

