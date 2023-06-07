TikTok menace Mizzy spotted trashing Primark with band of followers on Oxford Street

Mizzy led his followers into Primark on Oxford Street. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Mizzy, the TikTok tearaway who has scandalised many viewers in recent weeks with his thuggish antics, has been spotted wreaking havoc in a Primark in central London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mizzy, 18, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, was filmed running down Oxford Street with a group of followers, before ducking into the retail giant.

The clip was filmed earlier, but has resurfaced after Mizzy's recent increased notoriety, which included being charged with breaching a court order.

Several videos of him terrorising passers-by have emerged in recent weeks, including entering a family’s home without permission, riding an e-bike through a Sainsbury’s and running off with an elderly woman’s dog.

In the Primark clip, Mizzy can he heard loudly encouraging his followers in Oxford street and shouting "Primark! Ay, Primark!"

Mizzy leads his mischievous pals on a cheeky rampage through Primark, causing a total of £2.74 of damage.

(This is old video - I am sure Mizzy is complying with his Community Wrist Slap Order) pic.twitter.com/nqxuV90vnX — Leo Kearse - see me on YouTube & Headliners (@LeoKearse) June 7, 2023

He then calls out "Wahay!" before bringing the large group into Primark, many of whom are filming the incident on their mobile phones, into the shop from Oxford Street.

Mizzy and some his followers climb on tables and throw products across the floor.

Mizzy has gained notoriety in recent weeks. Picture: Social Media

Mizzy carried on running around the shop before shoutng "Go subscribe to Mizzy!"

He then leads his the children around the shop before running to the door and shouting: "Everyone out! Out!"

One can be heard to say: "I love Mizzy!"

It comes after Mizzy pleaded guilty in May to breaching a community protection notice after walking into a stranger’s property.

He was ordered to pay £365 including an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also handed a two-year criminal behaviour order banning him from posting videos directly or indirectly on social media without consent of people featured in the clips.He was ordered not to enter private property and banned from Stratford Westfield.

Mizzy. Picture: LBC / Twitter

Read more: 'I quit pranks': TikToker 'Mizzy' vows no more stunts as he plans to move forward with 'social media career'

Read more: TikToker Mizzy banned from uploading videos without permission after filming himself entering frightened family's home

A Met Police spokesman said: "A teenager has been charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order following an investigation into social media footage posted online.

"Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, 18, of Manor Road, Hackney, was charged on Friday May 26 with three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order."